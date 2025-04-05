Advertisement
Crusaders v Fijian Drua: Live updates from the Super Rugby Pacific round eight clash

Follow the action as the Crusaders visit the Fijian Drua in round eight of Super Rugby Pacific in Suva.

Crusaders: 1. George Bower 2. Codie Taylor (c) 3. Seb Calder 4. Tahlor Cahill 5. Antonio Shalfoon 6. Corey Kellow 7. Tom Christie 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Noah Hotham 10. Taha Kemara 11. Macca Springer, 12. Dallas McLeod, 13. Sevu Reece 14. Chay Fihaki 15. Will Jordan.

Bench: 16. Ioane Moananu 17. Kershawl Sykes-Martin 18. Fletcher Newell 19. Quinten Strange 20. Ethan Blackadder 21. Mitchell Drummond, 22. Taha Kemara 23. Levi Aumua.

Unavailable: David Havili (Achilles), George Bell (foot), Dom Gardiner (hamstring), Johnny McNicholl (hamstring), Finlay Brewis (shoulder – season), Kyle Preston (ribs), Braydon Ennor (hamstring).

