In comparison, their hosts were inaccurate in most areas of the game and while they got into some good attacking positions, their execution left a lot to be desired.

Moana Pasifika thoroughly outplayed the Crusaders to tip up their second New Zealand rival of the season.

“After last week, we said we wanted to start well and we did that,” Moana Pasifika captain Ardie Savea told Sky Sport.

“We talked about moments and winning each moment. I felt like the boys stacked a lot of those moments together tonight and came away with the win. I’m just proud of the boys and proud of the boys at home who helped us prepare well.”

“We kind of knew no one was expecting us to win, so the message was for the boys just to jam and play with nothing to lose. We certainly did that tonight. We came here, did the job, and I’m just proud of the boys. They deserve everything that comes their way.”

It got off to a perfect start for the visitors when first five-eighths Patrick Pellegrini belted a kick from inside his own 22m and out in the Crusaders’ 22m to give his side an early attacking lineout from his 50/22.

The Tongan No 10 has made a strong case for one of the signings of the season since taking the reins at Moana Pasifika, and his kicking game was again a factor in his side’s performance.

But it was captain Ardie Savea who led his team forward, barging over from a pick and go to open the scoring inside the opening five minutes.

It was another Pellegrini kick that set up the side’s second try, after Crusader hooker Ioane Moananu eased over from a lineout drive, with a high hanging bomb that his opposite James O’Connor couldn’t reel in.

A yellow card to Crusaders blindside flanker Cullen Grace for repeated infringements in the 13th minute opened the door for the visitors; Moana Pasifika scoring two tries with the numbers advantage, meaning the Crusaders were left to chase the game.

The Crusaders threw plenty at Moana Pasifika. But for a team that had conceded no fewer than 31 points in a contest this season, the visitors proved tough to break down.

After a Pellegrini try, off a strong charge from Tevita Ofa on the wing, Moana Pasifika went into the break with an 18-point lead, which they extended through a penalty goal early in the second stanza.

While it looked like the Crusaders were set to mount a comeback when All Blacks Codie Taylor and Tamaiti Williams were rolled out – with tries to Taylor and winger Macca Springer following soon after – Moana Pasifika rolled with the punches.

More good work at the breakdown to turn the ball over and thwart the Crusaders, and tries to blindside flanker Miracle Faiilagi and centre Pepesana Patafilo, saw the visitors home to a memorable win.

Moana Pasifika 45 (Ardie Savea 2, Danny Toala, Patrick Pellegrini, Miracle Faiilagi, Pepesana Patafilo tries; Patrick Pellegrini 6 cons, pen)

Crusaders 29 (Ioane Moananu, Macca Springer, Codie Taylor, Mitchell Drummond tries; James O’Connor con, pen, Rivez Reihana con)

HT: 28-10

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.