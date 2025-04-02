“The group is putting in the hard work to produce a quality performance. Hopefully they will come through a big week of effort on the training field, and the team can focus on getting our processes right for a positive performance,” coach Vern Cotter said.

“Of course we are aware of our position on the table, but our focus is on our performance.”

Blues: 1. Joshua Fusitu’a 2. Kurt Eklund 3. Marcel Renata 4. Patrick Tuipulotu 5. Josh Beehre 6. Anton Segner 7. Dalton Papali’i 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Finlay Christie 10. Beauden Barrett 11. Caleb Clarke 12. AJ Lam 13. Rieko Ioane 14. Mark Tele’a 15. Corey Evans.

Bench: 16. Ricky Riccitelli 17. Mason Tupaea 18. Angus Ta’avao 19. Cameron Suafoa 20. Adrian Choat 21. Sam Nock 22. Xavi Taele 23. Stephen Perofeta.

Unavailable: Zarn Sullivan (foot), Taufa Funaki (shoulder), Reon Paul (shoulder), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season).

Hurricanes team to face the Blues

The Hurricanes have named an unchanged starting XV for Saturday night’s local derby against the Blues.

There are two changes to the match day 23 comes on the bench, where Ereatara Enari will be providing cover at halfback and Callum Harkin comes in as backline cover in place of Kade Banks.

“Another consistent selection for us this week, we’re happy with how we played vs the Waratahs last Friday and we have started the week well with our preparation to head up to Auckland and face the reigning champions,” coach Clark Laidlaw said.

“The Blues are coming off their bye week and they will have plenty of energy for this Saturday. With quite a few of their guys back from injury it’ll be a good test to see how we go away from home.”

Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia 2. Asafo Aumua (cc) 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. Caleb Delany 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere 6. Brayden Iose 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 8. Peter Lakai 9. Cam Roigard 10. Riley Hohepa 11. Kini Naholo 12. Bailyn Sullivan 13. Peter Umaga-Jensen 14. Ngatungane Punivai 15. Ruben Love.

Bench: 16. Jacob Devery 17. Pouri Rakete-Stones 18. Tevita Mafileo 19. Isaia Walker-Leawere 20. Brad Shields 21. Jordi Viljoen 22. Fatafehi Fineanganofo 23. Kabe Banks.

Unavailable: Brett Cameron (knee – season), Devan Flanders (ankle), Tjay Clarke (shoulder), Billy Proctor (Achilles), Harry Godfrey (lower leg), Zach Gallagher (hamstring).

Chiefs team to face the Reds

All Blacks midfielder Quinn Tupaea and halfback Cortez Ratima are among those back in the Chiefs run-on side this week as they look to continue to strong early-season form.

After the bye last week, the Chiefs will see Tupaea, Ratima, openside flanker Jahrome Brown, and blindside flanker Simon Parker back in the starting side.

Coach Clayton McMillan has also rotated the front row, with Ollie Norris and George Dyer startingat loosehead and tighthead prop respectively, and Brodie McAlister at hooker.

Tupou Vaa’i will make his mark from the bench after being a late scratch from their most recent game - a win over Moana Pasifika - while Reuben O’Neill, Samipeni Finau, Xavier Roe and Gideon Wrampling all move back to the bench.

Fullback Shaun Stevenson will make his 100th appearance for the club in the match.

Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris 2. Brodie McAlister 3. George Dyer 4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 5. Manaaki Selby-Rickit 6. Simon Parker 7. Jahrome Brown 8. Luke Jacobson (c) 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Leroy Carter 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Daniel Rona 14. Emoni Narawa 15. Shaun Stevenson.

Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho 17. Aidan Ross 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Tupou Vaa’i 20. Samipeni Finau 21. Xavier Roe 22. Josh Jacomb 23. Gideon Wrampling.

Unavailable: Anton Lienert-Brown (leg), Josh Lord (knee), Rameka Poihipi (knee, season), Kaleb Trask (hamstring), Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring), Liam Coombes-Fabling (knee), Wallace Sititi (knee, season).

Moana Pasifika team to face the Waratahs

Fine Inisi will make his first appearance of the season, named on the bench for Moana Pasifika’s clash with the Waratahs.

Inisi is one of a few returning names, with winger Kyren Taumoefolau and midfielder Lalomilo Lalomilo back in the starting lineup.

A shuffle in the loose trio sees Semisi Paea move to the blindside and Ardie Savea going to openside flanker, making room for competition carries leader Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, who will start at the back of the scrum. Miracle Faiilagi is out with a hamstring injury.

Moana Pasifika: 1. Tito Tuipulotu 2. Millennium Sanerivi 3. Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou 4. Samuel Slade 5. Allan Craig 6. Semisi Paea 7. Ardie Savea (c) 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa 9. Jonathan Taumateine 10. Patrick Pellegrini 11. Solomon Alaimalo 12. Danny Toala 13. Lalomilo Lalomilo 14. Kyren Taumoefolau 15 William Havili.

Bench: 16. Sama Malolo 17. Abraham Pole 18. Chris Apoua 19. Tom Savage 20. Ola Tauelangi 21. Melani Matavao 22. Jackson Garden-Bachop 23. Fine Inisi.

Unavailable: James Lay (elbow), Julian Savea (knee), Losi Filipo (shoulder), Lotu Inisi (hamstring), Michael Curry (shoulder), Miracle Faiilagi (hamstring), Pepesana Patafilo (concussion), Sione Havili Talitui (ankle), Tevita Ofa (hamstring), Neria Fomai (knee/out for season).

Crusaders team to face the Fijian Drua

Sevu Reece will make a rare start at centre for the Crusaders this week when they meet the Fijian Drua in Suva.

It’s one of nine changes to the run-on XV from last weekend’s loss to Moana Pasifika.

In the pack, Codie Taylor starts at hooker with Seb Calder at tighthead prop. Tahlor Cahill and Antonio Shalfoon start at lock, with Corey Kellow, Tom Christie and Christian Lio-Willie making up with loose trio.

In the backline, Taha Kemara returns at first five-eighths, with Reece at centre.

Reece’s inclusion in the No 13 jersey pushes Levi Aumua back to the bench, with James O’Connor, Ethan Blackadder, Fletcher Newell and Ioane Moananu also moving back to the bench for the contest.

Crusaders: 1. George Bower 2. Codie Taylor (c) 3. Seb Calder 4. Tahlor Cahill 5. Antonio Shalfoon 6. Corey Kellow 7. Tom Christie 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Noah Hotham 10. Taha Kemara 11. Macca Springer, 12. Dallas McLeod, 13. Sevu Reece 14. Chay Fihaki 15. Will Jordan.

Bench: 16. Ioane Moananu 17. Kershawl Sykes-Martin 18. Fletcher Newell 19. Quinten Strange 20. Ethan Blackadder 21. Mitchell Drummond, 22. Taha Kemara 23. Levi Aumua.

Unavailable: David Havili (Achilles), George Bell (foot), Dom Gardiner (hamstring), Johnny McNicholl (hamstring), Finlay Brewis (shoulder – season), Kyle Preston (ribs), Braydon Ennor (hamstring).

Highlanders team to face the Force

Ethan de Groot is back in the starting lineup this weekend as the Highlanders visit the Western Force in Perth.

The loosehead prop joins an otherwise unchanged forward pack, with no changes in the backline.

On the bench, Jack Taylor provides back up at hooker, with Michael Manson providing backline cover.

“I thought we brought good pressure last week both on attack and defence. The effort was there but too many little mistakes and penalties cost us momentum at critical times,” coach Jamie Joseph said.

“If we can rectify those areas, I am sure we can get things back on track. The Force are a good team, and they will be hurting after a narrow loss to the Reds, so we are expecting an immense encounter on Saturday night”.

Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot 2. Soane Vikena 3. Saula Ma’u 4. Fabian Holland 5. Mitch Dunshea 6. TK Howden 7. Viveni Lasaqa 8. Sean Withy 9. Nathan Hastie 10. Taine Robinson 11. Jona Nareki 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (c) 13. Thomas Umaga-Jensen 14. Caleb Tangitau 15. Sam Gilbert.

Bench: 16. Henry Bell 17. Josh Bartlett 18. Sefo Kautai 19. Will Stodart 20. Michael Loft 21. Adam Lennox 22. Ajay Faleafaga 23 Tanielu Tele’a.

Unavailable: Oliver Haig (foot), Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (neck), Folau Fakatava (hamstring), Finn Hurley (quad), Nikora Broughton (ribs), Hugh Renton (groin).

For live commentary of Super Rugby matches featuring New Zealand teams, go to GOLD SPORT or iHeartRadio

Join the Alternative Commentary Collective on Hauraki or iHeartRadio