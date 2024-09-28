Follow the action as the All Blacks host the Wallabies in Wellington.

Load more

All Blacks recent record in Wellington

Sky Stadium has not been a great venue for the All Blacks of late. They’ve had one win in their past seven tests in Wellington, going back to the 2017 British and Irish Lions series. The last time Australia visited, the Wallabies left with a 16-16 draw after Jordie Barrett nailed a 79th-minute penalty to earn a face-saving result. The All Blacks’ last two tests in the capital have resulted in a 10-point defeat and an eight-point loss. Ouch.

Since 2017

Lions 24 All Blacks 21, 2017

All Blacks 26 France 13, 2018

South Africa 36 All Blacks 34, 2018

All Blacks 16 South Africa 16, 2019

All Blacks 16 Australia 16, 2020

Ireland 32 All Blacks 22, 2022

Argentina 38 All Blacks 30, 2024

Australia have played the All Blacks six times at Sky Stadium, their only win coming in the 2000 test when John Eales kicked a late winning penalty. They drew the last encounter 16-16 in 2020. Australia do have two other victories at Sky Stadium, both at the 2011 Rugby World Cup, beating USA 67-5 and a quarter-final win over South Africa 11-9.

Australia also have victories over the All Blacks at Athletic Park in 1949, 1964, 1982, 1986 and 1990.

All Blacks v Australia line-ups

All Blacks

1. Ethan de Groot (27) 2. Codie Taylor (92) (vice-captain) 3. Tyrel Lomax (39) 4. Scott Barrett (75) (captain) 5. Tupou Vaa’i (33) 6. Wallace Sititi (4) 7. Sam Cane (99) 8. Ardie Savea (89) (vice-captain) 9. TJ Perenara (86) 10. Beauden Barrett (130) 11. Caleb Clarke (24) 12. Anton Lienert-Brown (78) 13. Rieko Ioane (76) 14. Sevu Reece (29) 15. Will Jordan (36).

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua (13) 17. Tamaiti Williams (13) 18. Pasilio Tosi (2) 19. Patrick Tuipulotu (45) 20. Luke Jacobson (23) 21. Cortez Ratima (7) 22. Damian McKenzie (55) 23. David Havili (27).

Australia

1. Angus Bell 2. Matt Faessler 3. Taniela Tupou 4. Nick Frost 5. Jeremy Williams 6. Rob Valetini 7. Fraser McReight 8. Harry Wilson (captain) 9. Jake Gordon 10. Noah Lolesio 11. Dylan Pietsch 12. Hunter Paisami 13. Len Ikitau 14. Andrew Kellaway 15. Tom Wright

Reserves: 16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa 17. Isaac Kailea 18. Allan Alaalatoa 19. Lukhan Salakai-Loto 20. Langi Gleeson 21. Tate McDermott 22. Ben Donaldson 23. Josh Flook

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.