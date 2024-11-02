3. Tyrel Lomax - 6

Stole the ball at back of England ruck by timing his run just as Ben Spencer placed his hands on the ball. A great spot from a prop. Was also pinged at scrum time as the All Blacks failed to gain set-piece dominance in first hour.

4. Scott Barrett - 8

Huge power of work from the skipper and kept Maro Itoje at bay for most of the test. Led the tackle count for the All Blacks with 15.

5. Tupou Vaa’i - 4

According to the stats on the All Blacks app, he made zero tackles and zero metres gained. But was reliable in the lineout and breakdown. Dropped ball with clear run to line off Sititi break, though wasn’t the best pass to receive. Off at 41 minutes.

6. Wallace Sititi - 9

Outstanding test once again from the 22-year-old rightfully earning man of the match honours. Offload assist to Tele’a was well executed. Just kept coming at England all test, making some decent line breaks against a very impressive defensive side, one that could have led to a try had his pass stuck. His 80m gained led the test match.

7. Sam Cane - 7

Finally gets to taste victory against England! Made some big tackles early on and was key in the rucks. Was penalised for a tackle off the ball but won a penalty at ruck time.

8. Ardie Savea - 7

Quiet first half in defence, but played a much bigger role in the second half. Has been outshined a bit by Sititi in recent outings together.

9. Cortez Ratima - 6

Kicked out on full early. Intercept to Marcus Smith handed England the lead but overall had a good test match. Replaced on the hour mark. Might not be enough to keep the starting role.

10. Beauden Barrett - 6

The kicking game was ho-hum. Kicked the ball away over England’s deadball on attack and also had a blocked grubber. An early kick was charged. Wide kicking had some success. Converted from the sideline and assisted try to Jordan. Had try taken away.

11. Caleb Clarke - 5

Made a few errors, first kicking out on full and was then lucky not to receive a third yellow card of the season for a deliberate knock on which scrubbed out a Beauden Barrett try he helped set up. Did get involved when ball was not coming his way.

12. Jordie Barrett - 6

Fairly quiet test on attack but strong in defence. Early penalty for tackle off the ball which started a trend. All round solid but nothing spectacular.

13. Rieko Ioane - 6

A couple of knock-ons in an average outing. Looked like a nasty hand injury which he returned from. Was threatening to break the line a number of times but often handling lets him down.

14. Mark Tele’a - 8

Two brilliant tries that not many players could pull off, especially the second to spin out of a tackle with little room. Made a few high ball takes and six tackles as well. Could argue his individual brilliance won the test.

15. Will Jordan - 7

A constant threat on attack and solid under high ball. Caught a penalty kick for touch to deny England territory and finished a try in true Jordan style. Pinged for penalty in one-on-one ruck.

Reserves:

16. Asafo Aumua - 6

A big ask to play 75 minutes. Was mixed at lineout time, including costly missed throw in attacking territory off penalty, but made up for that with his effort around the field, 11 tackles and 29m gained. Penalised for tackle off the ball like many of his colleagues.

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi - 6

On in 63rd minute and made a big impact at scrum time which was key turning point in the test. Won a scrum penalty.

18. Pasilio Tosi - 6

Also on with 17 minutes remaining and played key role in dominating the scrum with a penalty won. Also made late tackles.

19. Patrick Tuipulotu - 7

On in the 41st minute and immediately made an impact. Strong charging runs and reliable lineout option. Knock on off the post might have given coach Robertson a few grey hairs.

20. Samipeni Finau - No rating

On only for the last four minutes making one tackle.

21. Cam Roigard 6

On at 60 minute mark. Good kicking game and superb pressure on the dropped goal attempt.

22. Anton Lienert-Brown 5

Had a 12-minute spell in first half when Ioane cut his hand and returned in second half only to commit two yellow card-worthy errors.

23. Damian McKenzie 6

On in 60th and didn’t have much of an impact around the field, beaten in a high kick out wide. But kicked a penalty to close the gap before the conversion from wide that secured the win. Exactly what you want from a late sub.







