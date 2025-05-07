Advertisement
New Zealand Rugby: Financial woes continue with $19.5m loss in 2024 - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

The All Blacks perform the haka ahead of the England test at Twickenham in 2024. Photo / Photosport

THREE KEY FACTS

  • New Zealand Rugby posted a $19.5 million loss for 2024, following previous losses in 2023 and 2022.
  • Revenue increased by 7% to $285 million, but expenses rose 10% to $304 million.
  • CEO Mark Robinson remains optimistic, highlighting growth in sponsorship and matchday revenue despite the losses.

Gregor Paul breaks down the numbers from New Zealand Rugby’s accounts to determine whether CEO Mark Robinson is right to be as optimistic as he is.

New Zealand Rugby has posted a $19.5 million loss for 2024, which follows an $8.9m loss in 2023 and a $47m

