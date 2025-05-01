Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks 2025: The key changes Scott Robertson must consider as season two nears

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

Scott Robertson ponders his preferred starting line up for 2025. Photos / SmartFrame; Photosport

Scott Robertson ponders his preferred starting line up for 2025. Photos / SmartFrame; Photosport

Liam Napier
Analysis by Liam Napier
Liam Napier is a senior sports journalist and rugby correspondent for the New Zealand Herald.
Learn more

As Super Rugby Pacific nears the business end and Scott Robertson’s second test campaign inches closer, Liam Napier analyses last year’s starting All Blacks team and looks at where changes will come.

15. Will Jordan

Status: Locked in

All sorts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.