The All Blacks have many versatile fullback options – from Beauden Barrett to Damian McKenzie, Stephen Perofeta and Ruben Love. None, though, rival Jordan.

14. Mark Tele’a

Status: Leaving

With Mark Tele’a cashing in his chips, having signed a three-year contract that will double his salary in Japan from the end of this year, the All Blacks are likely to move to the next in line. They should always select the best available players but so, too, must they plan for and invest in the future. With others knocking on the door, Tele’a may have played his last test.

Sevu Reece will be favoured to be handed first crack at replacing Tele’a on the right edge, but Crusaders teammate Chay Fihaki – after a surprising call-up as injury cover late last year – is also in the frame. Chiefs wing Emoni Narawa has hit form at the right time, too, and could yet force his way in.

Sevu Reece is a front-runner for a starting spot with the All Blacks this season. Photo / Photosport

13. Rieko Ioane

Status: Under pressure

Rieko Ioane’s form reflects the Blues’ struggles. His lack of attacking impact isn’t helped by the Blues’ limited game plan, but more is expected in Super Rugby of a player who is now an All Blacks veteran.

His defensive presence is widely underrated – he has matured into one of the world’s best backline defenders – and he has proven his ability to perform for the All Blacks. His standout effort against Ireland in Dublin last year is case in point. Others, though, are applying serious heat.

Rival contenders:

With Anton Lienert-Brown sidelined for the next two months with a broken collarbone, the All Blacks must hand Billy Proctor vastly more game time this season.

Failing to use Proctor during the Rugby Championship ranks as one of the All Blacks’ biggest oversights of 2024. Super Rugby’s form centre largely sat idle, playing two tests against Fiji and Japan, before returning home from the northern tour for the birth of his first child.

Proctor’s attacking threat has improved immensely in recent years, which is now highlighted by his ability to find and create space for others. He is New Zealand’s best distributing centre – and, at 25, is entering the prime of his career. All he needs now is a chance to showcase that talent on the test scene.

12. Jordie Barrett

Status: Running hot

The Irish are astute observers of rugby’s nuances. It therefore speaks volumes that they are enamoured with Jordie Barrett’s six-month stint with Leinster.

His time in Ireland has exposed him to different experiences, styles and atmospheres that he will seek to bring home to the All Blacks in July. He’s eligible to walk straight back into the No 12 jersey and, while he may need to be managed this year, New Zealand Rugby’s high-performance arm is confident he can do exactly that.

The All Blacks' Barrett brothers (from left): Jordie, Scott and Beauden Barrett. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Rival contenders:

Lienert-Brown’s injury potentially opens the door for a head-to-head battle between Quinn Tupaea and David Havili to push Barrett for a starting spot. Both are in form, too. Tupaea is delivering his best season for the Chiefs since his last test four years ago. He has regained confidence in his body, with his ball-carrying strength and ability over the ball to gain turnovers offering a compelling point of difference. After two years battling back from a knee reconstruction, Tupaea is sending a statement that he wants a recall. Havili is relishing the added responsibility of assuming the Crusaders captaincy – and has experience on his side.

11. Caleb Clarke

Status: Injured

Despite lacking opportunities amid the Blues’ disintegration, Caleb Clarke has impressed at times this season. After four years of largely sitting on the fringe of the All Blacks’ starting squad, he nailed down the left wing last year. While his defensive duties remain a work-on, his quality under the high ball – an asset often utilised when attacking restarts – and power with ball in hand are highly desirable.

Clarke has missed the past three Blues games with a minor thigh injury, but should return in the coming weeks and push to reassert his incumbent status.

Rival contenders:

Sevu Reece can play on both sides but, in terms of another out-and-out power wing, Kini Naholo is the closest comparison. After a quiet season for the Hurricanes, Naholo burst into life with a destructive performance against the Brumbies in Canberra (no surprise that came alongside Proctor‘s starting return). But with Leicester Fainga’anuku expected to be eligible from the Rugby Championship, Naholo must now maintain that form. At this stage, it’s likely too soon for the likes of emerging finishers Caleb Tangitau and Macca Springer.

10. Beauden Barrett

Status: In form

Ensconced in his preferred playmaking position, Beauden Barrett has struck a purple patch of form. His absence with a broken hand hurt the Blues as they battled to two losses without him at No 10.

Barrett is relishing his evergreen status and consistency at first five-eighths, with his variety of kicking coming to the fore. With Richie Mo’unga out of the picture until next year, Scott Robertson will almost certainly entrust Barrett with the reins in July after he finished last year as the All Blacks’ preferred game driver.

Rival contenders:

Damian McKenzie has time to state his case yet, with the Chiefs strong contenders to claim the Super Rugby Pacific title. Leading the Chiefs to their first championship in 12 years would enhance his claims, but even that might not be enough to sway Robertson, who lost faith after McKenzie started the first seven tests last year.

While McKenzie guided the All Blacks to their best victory of the season by ending Ireland’s 19-match unbeaten run in Dublin, by the end of the year there was no doubt Robertson preferred Barrett.

Elsewhere, options are limited, with Stephen Perofeta‘s season hampered by a calf complaint, Harry Plummer departing to France and Josh Jacomb having limited opportunities with the Chiefs.

9. Cam Roigard

Status: Commanding

Everyone knows Cam Roigard’s prodigious talent. He reinforced that when he upstaged Antoine Dupont, widely dubbed the world’s best player, in Paris last year with a superb performance in the All Blacks’ one-point loss to France.

Roigard started this season slowly, in a struggling Hurricanes team, but like many of his All Blacks counterparts, he appears to be timing his run for the test season to perfection. His influence from the base, booming left foot and sniping runs are increasingly prominent. Consistency remains Roigard’s challenge but, as he matures, he could emerge as the world’s leading halfback.

Rival contenders:

New Zealand are blessed with quality youth at halfback. No one was ever going to replace Aaron Smith but, with Roigard leading the way, Cortez Ratima building to his best with the Chiefs, Noah Hotham stamping his mark at the Crusaders and Kyle Preston (who can kick off both feet) signalling his talent, the depth chart is in hearty health.

8. Ardie Savea

Status: Never better

Just when you thought Savea had reached peak performance, his inspirational presence rises to another level. He is largely a lead-through-actions character and, in that regard, he has demanded everyone at Moana Pasifika follow in his slipstream this season.

Respect is hard-earned, easily lost, but Savea continues to set the highest of standards and inspire others to embody his excellence.

He has been a permanent fixture at the back of the All Blacks’ scrum but could easily switch to openside this year. Of all the positional possibilities, the loose forward mix holds the most intrigue. Whether he’s at eight or seven, Savea starts every headline test.