Bill McCaw, who was the oldest living All Black, has died at the age of 97, according to reports.
According to Stuff, he died in a Christchurch hospital on Tuesday.
Born in Gore, McCaw went on to play five tests and 27 games for the All Blacks between 1951 and 1954 as a loose forward, scoring six tries.
He also made 50 appearances for Southland and was part of the team who beat the British Lions 11-0 in 1950.
After retirement, McCaw became a coach and administrator for the Marist club in Invercargill and served for some years on the Southland union’s management committee.