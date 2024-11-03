The All Blacks have been forced to call the pair of first-five Harry Plummer and hooker Brodie McAlister into their squad to face Ireland, as Scott Robertson counts the toll of Sunday’s win over England.

As the All Blacks fought back for a 24-22 win at Twickenham, Robertson was coy over the fitness of Barrett and Taylor, both of whom failed a head injury assessment (HIA) in-game.

Taylor lasted just five minutes before he was replaced, while Barrett was forced from the field in the second half.

As a result, the pair of Plummer and McAlister will join up with the All Blacks in Dublin, having been involved with the All Blacks XV’s victory over Munster on Sunday.

Plummer, 26, can add a second test cap to his collection after making his debut against the Wallabies in Sydney earlier this year.