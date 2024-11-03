Advertisement
All Blacks v Ireland: Harry Plummer, Brodie McAlister added to squad with Beauden Barrett, Codie Taylor ruled out

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The All Blacks have defeated England in Twickenham, 24-22. Video / Sky Sport

The All Blacks have been forced to call the pair of first-five Harry Plummer and hooker Brodie McAlister into their squad to face Ireland, as Scott Robertson counts the toll of Sunday’s win over England.

As the All Blacks fought back for a 24-22 win at Twickenham, Robertson was coy over the fitness of Barrett and Taylor, both of whom failed a head injury assessment (HIA) in-game.

Taylor lasted just five minutes before he was replaced, while Barrett was forced from the field in the second half.

As a result, the pair of Plummer and McAlister will join up with the All Blacks in Dublin, having been involved with the All Blacks XV’s victory over Munster on Sunday.

Plummer, 26, can add a second test cap to his collection after making his debut against the Wallabies in Sydney earlier this year.

He’ll vye with Damian McKenzie for the No 10 jersey, while fullback Stephen Perofeta is also an option at first-five.

Meanwhile, if selected, McAlister would make his debut at hooker, with Asafo Aumua and George Bell the other options to wear No 2.

Aumua deputised for Taylor at Twickenham, while Bell made his test debut earlier this year.

Elsewhere, centre Billy Proctor has also left the squad to return to New Zealand for the birth of his child.

That role in the squad has been filled by Ruben Love, who returns to Robertson’s first-choice squad after making his test debut against Japan. Love linked up with the All Blacks XV against Munster, although Shaun Stevenson started at fullback ahead of him.

Christian Lio-Willie is also still with the All Blacks, after injuries saw Ethan Blackadder, Dalton Papali’i and Luke Jacobson not travel on the northern tour.

After the victory over Japan, Robertson said he was hopeful Blackadder and Papali’i would still be able to join up with the All Blacks in Europe.



