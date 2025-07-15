Advertisement
All Blacks v France: Beauden Barrett solidifies his claim to the All Blacks No 10 role, outshines Damian McKenzie

Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald
Jason Ryan and Sevu Reece front for the press ahead of their third test with France in Hamilton this Saturday. Video \ Jason Dorday
THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks have committed to Beauden Barrett as their primary No 10, with Damian McKenzie as back-up.
  • Barrett’s performances have solidified his position, showcasing his skill and game management.
  • McKenzie is viewed as a high-impact bench player, with Richie Mo’unga’s return uncertain.

A year ago, the new All Blacks coaching group didn’t have a clear idea about where Beauden Barrett fitted into their plans.

If they are honest, they may even say they weren’t sure if Barrett was part of their long-term plan at all.

The big hope was that

