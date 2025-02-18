Rugby Championship

August 16, Argentina, TBD

August 23, Argentina, TBD

Saturday September 6, 7.05pm - All Blacks v South Africa, Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday September 13, 7.05pm - All Blacks v South Africa, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday September 27, 5.05pm - All Blacks v Australia, Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday October 4, Kickoff TBC - Australia, Perth

Grand Slam tour

Sunday November 2, 9am - All Blacks v Ireland, Soldier Field, Chicago

Sunday November 9, 3.10am - All Blacks v Scotland, Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Sunday November 16, 3.10am - All Blacks v England, Twickenham, London

Sunday November 23, 3.10am - All Blacks v Wales, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

The All Blacks begin year two of the Robertson era with a three-test home series against France, a side that pipped them by a point on the end-of-year tour last season.

They then head to Argentina to begin the Rugby Championship before two massive tests against world champions South Africa, and then the Bledisloe Cup goes on the line to end the Rugby Championship tournament.

The All Blacks then embark on their first Grand Slam tour since 2010, which kicks off in Chicago.