Rugby Championship
August 16, Argentina, TBD
August 23, Argentina, TBD
Saturday September 6, 7.05pm - All Blacks v South Africa, Eden Park, Auckland
Saturday September 13, 7.05pm - All Blacks v South Africa, Sky Stadium, Wellington
Saturday September 27, 5.05pm - All Blacks v Australia, Eden Park, Auckland
Saturday October 4, Kickoff TBC - Australia, Perth
Grand Slam tour
Sunday November 2, 9am - All Blacks v Ireland, Soldier Field, Chicago
Sunday November 9, 3.10am - All Blacks v Scotland, Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Sunday November 16, 3.10am - All Blacks v England, Twickenham, London
Sunday November 23, 3.10am - All Blacks v Wales, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff
The All Blacks begin year two of the Robertson era with a three-test home series against France, a side that pipped them by a point on the end-of-year tour last season.
They then head to Argentina to begin the Rugby Championship before two massive tests against world champions South Africa, and then the Bledisloe Cup goes on the line to end the Rugby Championship tournament.
The All Blacks then embark on their first Grand Slam tour since 2010, which kicks off in Chicago.