Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Ireland: Scott Robertson must follow Irish example to fill problematic No 10 conundrum – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Richie Mo'unga and Johnny Sexton. Photo / Photosport

Richie Mo'unga and Johnny Sexton. Photo / Photosport

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The All Blacks meet Ireland for the first time since the 2023 World Cup, in Dublin on Saturday morning.
  • Both sides have had contrasting fortunes in their No 10 jersey.
  • Ireland have been able to replace their greatest player of all time, while the All Blacks are struggling to fill Richie Mo’unga’s void.

Gregor Paul is one of New Zealand’s most respected rugby writers and columnists. He has won multiple awards for journalism and written several books about sport.

OPINION

Ireland, in quite the show of resilience, have found a way to bounce back from World Cup and the loss of their talismanic captain and playmaker Johnny Sexton.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks