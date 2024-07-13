Replacement first-five Ciaran Frawley kicked a drop-goal after the hooter as Ireland claimed a 25-24 victory over world champions South Africa to square the series 1-1 in a bruising Test at King’s Park.
With time up, Frawley kicked his second drop-goal of the game to hand the tourists their second win away in South Africa and complete a famous victory after they had lost the first Test 27-20.
Ireland held a deserved 16-6 lead at halftime thanks to the only try of the game from halfback Conor Murray, but faced a resurgent home team in the second period and were forced into numerous errors by Springbok pressure.
South Africa first-five Handre Pollard kicked eight penalties as the hosts looked to have wrestled the initiative in the contest, before Frawley’s pressure kick snatched victory for Ireland.
“It was a proper Test match that,” Ireland captain Caelan Doris said. “We were pleased with how we began, but credit to the Springboks, they showed their class to turn it around and get up by four points.