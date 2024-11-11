The game itself was unexceptional, to put it nicely, involving lots of time spent waiting for set pieces to happen.

Men honed to smash each other into smithereens could often be seen milling about like shoppers in a mall.

Ireland – seeking a 20th consecutive win at home – were awful. None of us had any idea that their influential midfield powerhouse Bundee Aki could play that badly. He looked half asleep.

A great All Blacks team with all the pieces in place would have knocked that Irish side out.

But they won, and at test level that counts for just about everything.

There’s a big test to go in France, but at this point I’d say Robertson would earn a cautious pass mark from most pundits and fans.

His All Blacks look united and aggressive, and Will Jordan keeps scoring tries. Promising new players have been blended in in part, led by Wallace Sititi (accompanied by some over-enthusiastic assessments of his flashy game) and giant prop Pasilio Tosi (who looks like a terrific impact selection).

But for all of his famed persona, Robertson has crept on to the world stage. We are still working out who the real Robertson is.

Better days for the All Blacks probably lie ahead. But only probably.

Loser: Rugby administration

Got a few hours to spare? Then try getting on the internet to work out which rugby rules we are playing under.

On Monday morning, there was consternation in the TV commentary box – and even among the All Blacks, apparently – when Asafo Aumua’s crooked lineout throw in the first half was punished by referee Nic Berry, even though Ireland appeared not to contest possession.

In earlier All Blacks tests this year, play would have continued.

But that particular (and very good new lineout rule) was being used on a trial basis and does not apply to this end-of-year series.

Well, I think that is the case. It’s very hard to keep up. Rugby has turned confusion over rules into an art form.

Test rugby should be played under one set of well-established rules everywhere.

Winner: Joseph Sua’ali’i ... Aussie rugby ... the Twickers test

The new Wallabies winger, Joseph Sua’ali’i, is so physically imposing that he was granted an exemption to play in league’s NRL before he was 18.

The only major highlight of the 2022 Rugby League World Cup was the sight of the young Samoan fullback crunching his way through battle-hardened opponents.

Yet it wasn’t his physicality that stood out on his professional rugby debut, as the Wallabies won a thrilling test against England at Twickenham.

Sua’ali’i’s delicate touches – along with his aerial power – were superb.

Australian rugby has got itself a winner thanks to his big-money code switch. The test at Twickenham was one of the best for many years, which is probably a lesson in itself.

For my money, the Dublin test between the All Blacks and Ireland was a ponderous letdown. Yet a test played under the same rules a day later was superb.

Rugby tries to legislate for a good game, but it should be more accepting of the bad with the good and stop meddling with the rules.

Loser: Warren Gatland

Things are not going well with the Wales rugby team. Stay tuned. (But well done, Fiji, for that win in Cardiff!)

Winner: Steven Alker ... (and Bernhard Langer)

Senior sensation Steven Alker claimed the Charles Schwab season golf title and its $1.68m bonus, after finishing in a tie for second behind Bernhard Langer in the Phoenix finale. The 53-year-old Alker also won the title two years ago.

“It’s been a heck of a journey,” the Kiwi said, thanking his supporters while holding back tears.

German legend Langer’s ability to remain near the top, at the age of 67, is incredible. It included overcoming a torn Achilles this year.

Loser: New Zealand league ... one of its worst-ever seasons

Thank goodness it is over, and at least the Kiwis went out on a bright note with newcomer Casey McLean starring as they thumped poor old PNG.

The 2024 season should be rated among the worst ever for New Zealand, because 2023 was so good.

Casey McLean on debut for the Kiwis celebrates with Shaun Johnson during the Pacific Championships rugby league match between New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. Photo / Photosport

There were so many amazing achievements last year.

The Warriors gripped the nation with a run at the NRL title, the Kiwis thrashed Australia, and the Kiwi Ferns finally beat Australia after a long drought.

How could it have gone so wrong?

The Warriors collapsed this year, the Kiwis ended up in a Pacific relegation battle after losing to Australia and Tonga, and the Ferns totalled one inconsequential try in two big losses against the Jillaroos.

Winner: Tongan league fans ... the Kangaroos

The Tongan crowd stole the show in the Pacific Championships, even though their team was pipped in the final by Australia.

As always, Australia have been quick to reassert themselves as league’s international powerhouses.

Loser: Manchester City

Once-mighty Manchester City, seeking a fifth consecutive English Premier League title, have lost four games in a row, including two in the EPL. They’ve still got Erling Haaland’s goals to rely on, but the title defence is looking very shaky. With Arsenal struggling to live up to expectations, freewheeling Liverpool are warm favourites.

Erling Haaland is crucial to Manchester City's Premier league hopes. Photo / Photosport

Winner/losers: Pooch invasion

It has to be the laugh of the week – the dog owned by Wellington Phoenix captain Annalie Longo ran on to the pitch and stopped the game against Canberra in Porirua. And Tiger is a very cute dog.

As for the image of a professional sportsperson taking their dog to a game – and it gets on the field – not a great look for the women’s A-League.

Winner: An outsider ... but how far outside?

Knight’s Choice was the upset winner of the Melbourne Cup at odds of 80/1, 90/1 and 100/1 ... depending on which story you read.