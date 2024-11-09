Advertisement
All Blacks v Ireland: Player ratings – Which All Blacks earned 9 ratings

Cameron McMillan
By
Deputy Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
The All Blacks took on Ireland in a Rugby World Cup Final rematch in Dublin. Video / Sky Sport

How the sides rated in the All Blacks’ 23-13 win over Ireland.

All Blacks

1. Tamaiti Williams – 7

Great scrummaging. Referee Berry didn’t agree at times. Strong work around the field with six tackles.

2. Asafo Aumua – 9

A monster effort. Backed up 75 minutes last week

