All Blacks v Ireland: Player ratings – Which All Blacks earned 9 ratings

A monster effort. Backed up 75 minutes last week with almost a full game in Dublin. One mistake at lineout was a harsh not-straight call which wasn’t contested. Massive work around the field, including assisting the Will Jordan try, and earned a crucial penalty at ruck time. Eight tackles as well. Cool under pressure with late throws inside own 20 and hit the mark.

3. Tyrel Lomax – 7

Part of a solid scrum and put in another impressive 60-minute shift. Improved in the second half to deny Irish slowing the ball.

4. Scott Barrett – 9

Another great test from the skipper. Relentless and ruthless. Led the All Blacks with 10 tackles. Had a lineout steal. Only mistake was getting pinged for obstruction at kickoff which was a sloppy start to the second half.

5. Tupou Vaa’i – 7

Also disrupted the Irish lineout with a steal. Earned a turnover with Ireland on attack but unfortunately the loose ball led to a 5m scrum. Still could make a bigger effort on the defensive end. Conceded two penalties. Replaced after 58 minutes.

6. Wallace Sititi – 8

Certainly left a few Irish players battered and bruised. Not as many line breaks as last week but made an impact on defence, forced a knock-on with a big tackle. Had three lineout takes and won a turnover. Good hands in lead-up to try. Just keeps growing as a test player.

7. Sam Cane – 7

High tackle count and made some strong hits early to set the tone. Bloody head saw his night end early.

8. Ardie Savea – 8

Huge penalty win to deny Ireland when hot on attack late on. That pretty much shut the door on them. Penalised a few times but huge work rate for the entire 80 with seven tackles and 24 metres gained.

9. Cortez Ratima – 6

Tough outing with constant pressure from the Irish at ruck time. Often forced backwards. Had an early kick charged down. Made a line break in first half. Messy at times. Might not be starting next weekend.

10. Damian McKenzie – 9

Possibly his best test match at 10. Like Aumua, took the chance to impress in the starting line-up. Reliable under the high ball and ran at the line. Some big clearances with All Blacks under pressure. Set up Jordan try with skip pass. Finished with 18 points including a rushed kick when the ball fell off the tee. Hit the post from in front his only major mistake.

11. Caleb Clarke – 7

Not a day for wingers in open space but still made an impact. Strong contest in the air and got involved. Off at 70.

12. Jordie Barrett – 8

Penalised for obstruction and then hit with a yellow card for a high tackle. Upped his work rate on his return. Was superb under the high ball and kept Bundee Aki at bay for most of the test. Eight tackles and 38m gained.

13. Rieko Ioane – 7

Kept the Irish quiet once again. Led the haka. Finished on wing.

14. Mark Tele’a – 7

Always threatened out wide and had a few chances to break free but often ran out of space. Gave the ball away a few times. Good work to stay in touch in lead-up to Jordan try.

15. Will Jordan – 7

A few odd calls – a poor decision to take quick lineout while down a man and the attacking grubber straight to James Lowe led to 50-22. But was brilliant in the air and finished the test with a game-high 16 carries. Easy finish for his 37th test try to join Lomu and Ioane on the All Blacks all-time list.

Replacements:

16. George Bell – No rating

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi – 6

On at 59. Scrummaged well. Big hit led to Savea turnover late. Made four tackles

18. Pasilio Tosi – 6

On at 59. Part of a decent scrum in final 20.

19. Patrick Tuipulotu – 6

On at 58. Stole a lineout during his brief time on the field.

20. Samipeni Finau - 6

Good impact late in the test.

21. Cam Roigard – 7

On at 50. Great kicking game and good under pressure. Has earned a starting spot.

22. Anton Lienert-Brown – 5

On at 70. Made a few tackles late.

23. Stephen Perofeta – No rating

Ireland

1. Andrew Porter – 7

Early changed down on a Ratima kick. Penalised for a neck roll. Huge effort with 10 tackles but missed three. Loves to disrupt a ruck.

2. Rónan Kelleher – 6

The All Blacks stole two lineouts off him but a decent work rate around the field with 10 tackles.

3. Finlay Bealham – 6

In for regular Tadhg Furlong. Was pinged in scrum which gave All Blacks a shot for the lead. Conceded game-high three penalties.

4. Joe McCarthy – 6

Beaten in a few lineouts and knocked on from big Wallace Sititi hit. Ten tackles made.

5. James Ryan – 9

Huge effort. Led the test with 17 tackles and earned two turnovers. Off after 69 minutes.

6. Tadhg Beirne – 7

Good pressured hit on Jordan. Made a steal with All Blacks on attack. Penalised for high tackle inside own 20 which led to points. Fourteen tackles made.

7. Josh van der Flier – 7

Scored Ireland’s only try which might make up for the missed tackle on Richie Mo’unga in last year’s World Cup quarter-final. Twelve tackles and an off-load.

8. Caelan Doris – 7

Knock-on early but was solid around the field. Eleven tackles and nine carries.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 8

Gave away a few penalties, for obstruction and offside, but was superb with the boot. Did miss a few tackles.

10. Jack Crowley – 6

Not a strong outing. Dropped a ball cold and never took command of the test when Ireland had control at start of second half. Finished with eight points. Off in 57th.

11. James Lowe – 9

Reliable under the high ball and huge booming kicks including a brilliant 50-22. Nine carries and beat four defenders.

12. Bundee Aki – 6

Didn’t have a huge impact on the game as expected. Knock-on early and conceded another turnover. Line break late in the first half led to an Irish penalty. Strong defensive effort.

13. Garry Ringrose – 6

Didn’t see much of the ball. Seven tackles and only 10 metres gained.

14. Mack Hansen – 5

Quiet night out wide. Made a handling error late on. Three missed tackles.

15. Hugo Keenan – 6

Early high catch on pressure. Also missed three tackles and conceded two turnovers.

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring – 5

On in 57th. Five tackles and a few runs

17. Cian Healy – 5

On for last seven minutes.

18. Tom O’Toole - No rating

On 57. Head knock at 59.

19. Iain Henderson – 4

On 57. Lost the ball. Pinged for not releasing which led to three points.

20. Peter O’Mahony – 6

On at 72, too late to make a decent impact. Did make five tackles in eight minutes.

21. Conor Murray – 5

On for closing stages. Didn’t do much.

22. Ciaran Frawley – 4

On at first-five. Dropped cold out wide inside own half and turned the ball over a second time.

23. Jamie Osborne – 5

On for last 10 minutes. Didn’t notice him.



