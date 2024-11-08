Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

All Blacks v Ireland: New Zealand anthem bizarrely cut short in Dublin

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
ABs anthem was cut short at start of test in Dublin Video / Sky Sport

All Blacks supporters at Aviva Stadium in Dublin were left surprised when the New Zealand anthem was cut short before the test against Ireland.

After the te reo verse had finished the audio cut off before the English-language verse had been sung. Kiwi fans on social media noted the abbreviated version, many noting that the Irish rugby team sings two songs before they play: Ireland’s Call and Amhrán na bhFiann (Soldier’s Song).

Gold Sport rugby commentator Elliott Smith said New Zealanders in the audience seemed surprised to notice that their anthem had been cut short. “It was a strange moment – and organisers will be asking questions because normally anthems are treated with appropriate respect. It contrasted with the crowd’s fabulous response to the stirring haka.”

“We may know the politics and Ireland can sing as many songs as they want, however, to cut short the NZ anthem is just odd,” wrote David Askew on Twitter.

“Poor that the band cut the NZ national anthem,” said Miguel Gomes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Some Irish supporters on social media seemed amused by the error.

“Well done @IrishRugby for f***ing up the NZ national anthem gobs****s,” said a Twitter user calling themselves @celticman10.

New Zealand’s anthem, God Defend New Zealand in English and E Ihowā Atua in te reo, was first sung in Māori at a rugby test at Twickenham in 1999 by Hinewehi Mohi.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks