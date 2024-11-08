All Blacks supporters at Aviva Stadium in Dublin were left surprised when the New Zealand anthem was cut short before the test against Ireland.

After the te reo verse had finished the audio cut off before the English-language verse had been sung. Kiwi fans on social media noted the abbreviated version, many noting that the Irish rugby team sings two songs before they play: Ireland’s Call and Amhrán na bhFiann (Soldier’s Song).

Gold Sport rugby commentator Elliott Smith said New Zealanders in the audience seemed surprised to notice that their anthem had been cut short. “It was a strange moment – and organisers will be asking questions because normally anthems are treated with appropriate respect. It contrasted with the crowd’s fabulous response to the stirring haka.”

“We may know the politics and Ireland can sing as many songs as they want, however, to cut short the NZ anthem is just odd,” wrote David Askew on Twitter.

“Poor that the band cut the NZ national anthem,” said Miguel Gomes.