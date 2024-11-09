The difference, though, cannot be expressed simply in winning streaks or world rankings. Ireland expect to beat New Zealand now. There are no excuses and there is no menu of honourable alternatives, all of which makes last night’s performance so hard to swallow. In the bloodstream of Irish rugby, New Zealand was the cholesterol we couldn’t shift. Despite a decade of better outcomes, the risk of a cardiac episode never went away.

It wasn’t pretty or exhilarating and in many ways, it was an old-fashioned Test match, characterised by full-blooded contests and slapstick mistakes. For Ireland to beat New Zealand while committing so many elementary errors would have been unimaginable at any other time in our Test history and that reality hasn’t changed.

Irish attack floundered on errors

Gerry Thornley, Irish Times

Except for a brief period when going ahead early in the second half, there was scarcely a whiff of revenge for that quarter-final in Paris. There the All Blacks ended Ireland’s 17-match winning run in a captivating contest, here they were more deserving winners. In doing so, they ended Ireland’s 19-match winning run at home on what was a strangely subdued night in the Aviva.

The All Blacks having played nine Tests since Ireland’s win in Durban, including two in the last fortnight, it was always likely that they would be the more match-hardened even with a six-day turnaround, albeit Ireland might have an edge in fitness. The former proved truer than the latter.

Whatever Andy Farrell said at halftime briefly had a desired effect, his players upping their intensity and energy levels even more, especially in their counter-rucking. But it came at a cost, namely the procession of breakdown penalties against them in a damaging 13-5 penalty count.

By contrast, the All Blacks drew increasing belief from the home errors, the plethora of penalties, the largely unerring boot of Damian McKenzie in landing six penalties and ultimately they defied the slippery pill with both the bigger carries in contact and the slicker handling.

Error-strewn Ireland misfire in face of clinical All Blacks

Gavin Mairs, Daily Telegraph

It seems reports of the All Blacks’ demise have been greatly exaggerated. A middling Rugby Championship campaign had made for an uncertain start to Scott Robertson’s tenure as New Zealand head coach, while England had also twice pushed his side close on home soil in July.

Yet on the night when Robertson made an emotional reunion with the Northern Irish family he had lived with as an 18-year-old during a year-long rugby exchange, his side finally landed a statement victory that will surely serve as a launchpad to for a new era for the All Blacks.

This contest failed to reach the peaks of the intensity and breathtaking skill levels of their last meeting in the World Cup quarter-final in Paris last year. New Zealand held on for dear life in that absorbing showdown but here it proved ultimately to be a much more straightforward victory, with Ireland’s bid to avenge that World Cup defeat limping to a low-key finish.

It is true that the number of unforced errors was remarkably high by Ireland, but many of them were a reflection of the suffocating pressure that was applied by New Zealand. And Robertson has unearthed a new superstar in Wallace Sititi, who built on his impressive display against England with a more purposeful and dogged showing that made him a nuisance at the breakdown and thorn in Ireland’s defensive line.

Ireland’s discipline cost them

Matt Gault, BBC

Ireland suffered a first home defeat in more than three years as they were beaten by New Zealand in an Autumn Nations Series match that failed to add a latest exciting chapter to one of rugby’s greatest rivalries.

Six penalties from New Zealand fly-half Damian McKenzie lifted the All Blacks to their first win on Irish soil since 2016.

McKenzie kicked three penalties to give New Zealand a 9-6 halftime lead, although they lost Jordie Barrett to a yellow card for a high tackle on Garry Ringrose.

With a numerical advantage, Ireland started the second half in style with Josh van der Flier scoring a much-needed try for the hosts.

But Ireland’s discipline cost them as McKenzie nailed three more penalties before Will Jordan’s try – his 37th in 39 Tests – killed the home side’s hopes of exacting revenge for last year’s World Cup quarter-final loss.

All Blacks humble Ireland with underdog win

Liam Napier, NZ Herald

Summoning their best performance of the year to snatch their most significant scalp, the All Blacks fully deserved this victory after overcoming adversity – recovering on a six-day turnaround, Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor’s notable absences and a first-half yellow card for Jordie Barrett – to dominate Andy Farrell’s vaunted Ireland.

Successive wins over England and Ireland on their treasured home patches sends a signal to the world that, after a scratchy start to the year, this All Blacks team is, indeed, evolving, maturing and discovering their identity.

Amid the backdrop of sledging and bad blood, this contest wasn’t a memorable spectacle – more a grind of a grudge match.

Scott Robertson and All Blacks reawaken in Dublin

Gregor Paul, NZ Herald

In a season where optimism has only flickered, a controlled, destructive and patient victory over the world’s best team has generated a powerful belief that the All Blacks are reawakening and are capable of consistent rather than sporadic brilliance.

Dublin, rated these days a tougher venue to win than Ellis Park, proved to be a happy rather than a haunting hunting ground for the All Blacks who produced a statement performance that was not as epic or as polished as the one they delivered to beat Ireland at the World Cup, but was just as important in the context of establishing the credentials of the respective coaching regimes.

Winning in Dublin is proof that the All Blacks have not gone backwards in the last year and provides a basis to be confident that Scott Robertson’s side are building on the foundations left by Ian Foster.





