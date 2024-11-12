“The front row selections are probably the the toughest that I’ve ever had in my coaching career with the competition that’s out there. And I think that’s a credit to all the boys.

“I’m not going to name names, but they’re all working extremely hard and it makes for some tough conversations in the next couple of days. They’re all putting their foot forward and doing the best that they can for the team.”

France will be without regular starting tighthead Uini Atonio who has struggled with a calf injury with Tongan-born Tevita Tatafu expected to start after making his debut against Japan last week.

On de Groot, Ryan said the Highlanders prop, who started the opening World Cup match against France last year, has been working hard during the week but he’s up against a fellow loosehead Ryan labelled as an ‘unsung hero’.

“He was considered after the English test but we rewarded form and that’s sometimes just what happens, isn’t it? Guys get opportunities. But he has been working extremely hard as they all have.

“Ofa has been a bit of an unsung hero to be fair. His experience, his experience, his professionalism of how he helps the younger boys and challenges the experienced guys has been world class.

“He’s a credit to himself, his family, how he prepares every week and professionalism he shows... He’s been earning his spot,” Ryan said.

Possible changes to All Blacks side to face France

With Taylor and Beauden Barrett set to return, 226 combined tests of experience almost impossible to ignore, the All Blacks selectors face the tough call to possibly demote two of the best players on the field in Dublin - Damian McKenzie and Aumua.

McKenzie was named man of the match against Ireland, finishing with 18 points, after being moved to the bench the week before.

With Mark Tele’a ruled out with a hand injury, one option is to have a straight swap for Sevu Reece or move Will Jordan to the wing and start Beauden Barrett at fullback to combat the expected high-kicking game of Antoine Dupont, which was how the side was set up the last time they faced France. That would mean retaining McKenzie at 10.

Sam Cane has a 12-day stand-down after a head knock against Ireland with Samipeni Finau the most likely option to start in the loose forwards, and a possible move to the seven jersey for Ardie Savea and Wallace Sititi at the back of the scrum.

Ryan confirmed Dalton Papali’i and Ethan Blackadder wouldn’t be joining the tour as a late arrival would have meant they’d only be available for the final test against Italy, and wouldn’t have been match-fit.

That means Peter Lakai is a chance to play his second test off the bench, or All Blacks XV skipper Du’Plessis Kirifi who joined the squad this week in Paris.

Patrick Tuipulotu and Anton Lienert-Brown might have done enough to earn starts but selectors also could stick with them on a bench that has worked well in recent weeks.

The other starting change could be at halfback after Cameron Roigard again impressed off the bench when replacing starter Cortez Ratima.

Roigard said he’s happy wherever he plays after returning to the All Blacks following a long injury break.

“It’s obviously great being back in the All Black environment, being a goal from, when I was injured, to get back here and to play the past three games, it’s been awesome,” Roigard said.

“I love my role coming off the bench. And I guess to get the results they’re after obviously really tight games... against great sides.

“It’s the games that you want to play in and to contribute what I have so far has been really pleasing. Just whatever comes the next few weeks, hoping that I can keep putting my hand up and I’m doing what’s best for the team, this week as well.”

The All Blacks team is named 12.30am on Friday.

All Blacks v France, Sunday 9.10am

Live commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio. Live match blog at nzherald.co.nz



