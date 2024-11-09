“He’s going to be assessed in the next couple of days around the stitch and go through the HIA protocols.”

Cane’s race to prove his fitness for France will be helped by the All Blacks’ longer, eight-day turnaround, after playing Ireland on Friday local time.

However, Sam Darry has been ruled out of the rest of the end-of-year tour with a knee injury, and will be replaced by a member of the All Blacks XV on Monday (NZT).

Should Cane be ruled out, the All Blacks would face a reshuffle in their loose forwards.

Robertson’s side saw the trio of Dalton Papali’i (hamstring), Luke Jacobson (thumb) and Ethan Blackadder (calf) all remain in New Zealand.

Surgery has seen Jacobson’s season end prematurely, however, Robertson has previously said Papali’i and Blackadder can prove their fitness and join the squad in Europe.

If neither Cane nor Papali’i are fit to face France, though, the All Blacks would be without a specialist No 7. Ardie Savea would likely step in on the openside of the scrum, and Wallace Sititi go to No 8 in his place.

In better news for the All Blacks, though, Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor will likely return to the side, after both failed HIAs in last weekend’s win over England.

Both players left Twickenham and didn’t return after failing their respective concussion tests, and were forced to sit it out in Dublin through a 12-day stand down period.

Facing France in Paris will be the culmination of three tests in three weeks against some of Europe’s elite sides, leaving Robertson to manage his squad appropriately.

The All Blacks will take their foot off the gas slightly, the coach confirmed, as a means of keeping players fresh to take the field at Stade de France.

“We’re down a training day or two just to keep the same group together and keep them aligned.

“This week’s team is going to be interesting to name.”

The All Blacks face France in Paris next Sunday morning, and conclude their season against Italy in Turin on November 24.

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



