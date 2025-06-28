Until recently, he had been enjoying his retirement and hadn’t set foot in a boxing ring for three years. But next month he’ll glove up to return to the ring, fighting Paul in the Mānuka Phuel Presents SBW v Gallen match in Sydney on July 16.

It comes after years of tension and barbs between Sonny Bill and Paul, who also turned to a boxing career after he hung up his league boots.

In part because of the headline-grabbing trash talk, Sonny Bill admits he doesn’t want any of his children following in his footsteps.

“I wouldn’t like it!” he confesses. “From a profession point of view, there are better paths to walk to earn a quid. I mean, you look at guys like Joseph Parker – he’s at the top of his game and he’s being paid good money. But you have people grinding away, getting their heads punched and earning nothing. I want my kids, God willing, to focus their energies on education. But at the same time, I’m not going to stand in their way if they want to pursue a sporting dream.”

In fact, Sonny Bill says he might have a budding athlete at home, with eldest daughter Imaan showing a keen interest in football.

“She goes all right!” he grins. But what he really wants to show his kids is that sometimes you have to acknowledge your weaknesses.

He plans to use his family as motivation in the ring. Photo / Jason Dorday

Muses Sonny Bill, “I don’t know if I consider myself a role model. But I consider myself to be a walking vision of what I speak about and how I try to live my life. I’m not perfect by any means, but I’m always searching for growth, and I’m willing to try things where you need to face your vulnerability head-on – that’s what I’d like to think my kids would value.”

Sonny Bill plans to use Alana and their kids as motivation in the ring, giving what’ll likely be his last fight his everything, against an opponent to whom he has a large point to prove.

There’s no love lost between Sonny Bill and Paul, who thinks he’s “better than me”, says the former AB.

As he told reporters in a press conference last week, “‘The way he conducts himself and carries himself, and how he speaks about me… I look at it like I’m representing all my Polynesian brothers. For me to get back in the ring after three years, to do something of this magnitude, there needed to be that animosity just to light that fire. Otherwise, what’s the point in doing it?”

Now it’s time to train hard for the epic bout, which will be available on pay-per-view on Sky Sport.

“The fight’s going to happen,” says Sonny Bill. “It doesn’t matter what I’ve said or what he’s said. It’ll come down to how I’ve trained and how I fight.”

As for what’s next after the long-awaited match? The devout Muslim’s looking forward to returning to what matters most – his family.

Sonny Bill smiles, “I’ll be walking into the sunset with my kids and my wife, saying, ‘Salam alaikum [peace be upon you].’”