Kiwi champion boxer Joseph Parker talks to Mike Hosking about his next career move and whether a world championship bout is on the cards. Video / Newstalk ZB

Heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker could be back in Hawke’s Bay this year, depending on plans for his next bout - possibly for the world title.

A 21-year-old Joseph Parker doing the rounds in Hastings as a fledgling professional. Now 33, his next date in Hawke's Bay depends what's happening in the ring with World title fights. Photo / NZME.

The 33-year-old Auckland-based Parker has been invited to the 10th anniversary celebration of Hawke’s Bay Youth Trust and the Giants Boxing Club it supports, but promoter David Higgins, of Duco Events, said that while Parker supports the club and would like to be there it will depend on the staging of his next engagement in the ring.

Higgins expects it won’t be any later than July, and says a visit to Hawke’s Bay would then depend on the recovery afterwards.

The World Boxing Organisation had last month ordered unified WBO, WBA and WBC heavyweight champion and Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk to defend his belts against WBO “interim” title holder Parker and complete arrangements within 30 days.