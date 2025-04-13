Heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker could be back in Hawke’s Bay this year, depending on plans for his next bout - possibly for the world title.
The 33-year-old Auckland-based Parker has been invited to the 10th anniversary celebration of Hawke’s Bay Youth Trust and the Giants Boxing Club it supports, but promoter David Higgins, of Duco Events, said that while Parker supports the club and would like to be there it will depend on the staging of his next engagement in the ring.
Higgins expects it won’t be any later than July, and says a visit to Hawke’s Bay would then depend on the recovery afterwards.
The World Boxing Organisation had last month ordered unified WBO, WBA and WBC heavyweight champion and Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk to defend his belts against WBO “interim” title holder Parker and complete arrangements within 30 days.