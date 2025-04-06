Today we launch NZME’s On The Up editorial campaign, showcasing uplifting stories of success, inspiration and possibilities. Over the coming weeks, Hawke’s Bay Today will shine a light on the people, businesses and organisations achieving great things in our region. And who better to start with than ‘Mr Positive’ himself?
If there’s one thing Craig McDougall refuses to buy into, it’s the suggestion his story should be, in any way, sad.
Here’s a champion Hawke’s Bay boxing coach, and a champion bloke, facing the hardest challenge of his life - the return of his oesophageal cancer.
“We were scared by the word cancer... but then we started to think, ‘What are we going to do to make the best of this and resolve this?‘”
He decided to tackle the illness using the same principles he teaches his students.
He built a team of specialists to support him to fight it. His first successful treatment included four rounds of chemotherapy and a three-week additional treatment in Mexico.
But in May 2024, the cancer returned.
This time, there was no emotional crisis. His mindset became that he wanted a life of richness.
“Adding years to your life ... No one can promise that. What you can promise is adding life to your years.”
Alongside New Zealand-based medical professionals, he reconnected with oncologists in Mexico and Thailand and invested in research and resources, including not only medication but also vitamins and supplements.
His biggest leap of faith has been installing a massive hyperbaric chamber in his Clive home, which he describes as “a half-house value investment”.
For McDougall it has become another tool in his treatment plan, helping to increase oxygen levels in his body and make him feel better than he did before he had cancer.
Health New Zealand’s chief medical officer, Professor Dame Helen Stokes-Lampard, said while hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) has recognised benefits for certain conditions, its effectiveness in cancer treatment remains unproven.
“Cancer cells often exist in hypoxic [low oxygen] environments, which has led to theoretical interest in whether improving tissue oxygenation through HBOT could inhibit tumour growth or enhance the effectiveness of other treatments...However, clinical trials in humans are limited.
“Overall, hyperbaric oxygen therapy is not currently recommended for the treatment of cancer in adults. As with any complementary or alternative therapy, patients should discuss the use of HBOT with their oncology team.”