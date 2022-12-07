From left: Giants members Saili Fiso and Waiatatia Devine, with boxing academy founder Craig McDougall.

Hawke’s Bay apple brand Rockit - known for its snack-sized apples, which pack a powerful punch of natural energy and nutrients - has struck up a partnership with the local boxing academy, Hastings Giants.

Support from the apple company will help Hastings Giants move to its new home.

The academy is set to move into a bigger and better premise within Mitre 10 Park in Hawke’s Bay, where the boxing academy will continue its life-changing work with young people.

Hastings Giants founder Craig McDougall set up the academy in 2015, and explained that Giants is a subsidiary of the Hawke’s Bay Youth Trust, and isn’t just about boxing.

“It’s a tool to help youth develop excellence in all areas of life,” McDougall said.

From conditioning, to mentoring, to performing, the academy specialises in helping young people achieve and works with 300-500 people a year, including via its school programmes.

McDougall aims to use sport and fitness as a vehicle to foster a sense of belonging.

“We’ve found that through Giants we can create connections with young people, teaching them discipline and respect and helping them to become active and responsible members of the community,” he said.

The boxing academy founder is “very grateful” for Rockit’s sponsorship, and said moving from Eastbourne Street in Hastings to Mitre 10 Park will help cement the academy’s place within a sporting community focused on growing grassroots sports as a way of building relationships.

“Our mission is to help young people and their whānau live lives they value,”

“Boxing is just the invitation through which we are able to help write a foundational chapter in the lives of these young people.”

Once kids become interested in the boxing aspect of what the academy offers, conversations can flow.

“Kids just want a safe place to hang out - once they come here, we can then start teaching them about wider life skills and about fitness, about manners.”

Giants gives its students the tools and the bravery to write their own chapters.

With bravery, a key brand value of Rockit Global Limited, the team at the snack-sized apple company taking on the world one small bite at a time had no hesitation in pledging support for the academy.

General manager of Rockit Global Marketing, Julian Smith, explained Rockit couldn’t be more proud to give back to its local community through Giants Boxing.

“It is such an amazing organisation, and the ethos is a perfect match to our own Rockit values; it’s family-oriented, promotes health and wellbeing and encourages participation, progress and reaching for more,” Smith said.

Sponsoring the boxing academy also aligns with Rockit’s company-wide marketing campaign, ‘Ready. Set. Rockit.’, which encourages people to push their limits and go further than they’ve ever gone before.

“We are excited to be working with McDougall and his team, and can’t wait to deepen the partnership as we Ready. Set. Rockit. into 2023 together.”



