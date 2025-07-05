Taradale second five-eighths Billy Ropiha unloads during his team's semifinal win over Napier Old Boys Marist at Tareha Reserve. Photo / Emma Rodger
Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports lock-loosie Tiaki Fabish has been given the appropriate reward for regular trips home from Hamilton.
Fabish and his teammates secured a berth in this weekend’s Maddison Trophy Premier club rugby final against Taradale at Napier’s McLean Park with a 27-15 victory over Hastings Rugby andSports in cold, wet and muddy conditions at Tamatea Park on Saturday.
The hosts established a 27-3 lead in a dominant first half which propelled them to the win.
Fabish, 24, is studying te reo Māori at Waikato University and has been travelling home each Thursday for his club rugby.
He was outstanding in the No 8 jersey on the weekend after previously playing lock this season.
While it didn’t take long for the Pirate supporters to switch into party mode, defending champions Taradale Rugby and Sports had more to celebrate at their Tareha Reserve base.
In addition to booking a final berth with their 41-35 semifinal victory over Napier Old Boys Marist (NOBM), the Mighty Maroons were presented with the Black and White Shield for the fifth consecutive year.
This shield is awarded to the Bay’s most successful club across all afternoon grades.
A dominant first half during which the hosts established a 36-7 halftime lead was the key to Taradale’s win.
“We couldn’t have been happier with our first half. The boys were nice and direct. But in the second half we struggled ... our discipline wasn’t flash and NOBM gained some momentum,” Taradale manager Tim Combs said.
Powerful No 8 Mikaele Tapili was again inspirational in the Taradale pack, where second-string hooker Josh Combs made the most of his starting opportunity. Vice-captain and second five Billy Ropiha shone in the winning backline.