The 2019 New Zealand Māori Under-19 captain and 2021 New Zealand Universities rep isn’t available for representative play this season because of his studies.

However, he will return to Hawke’s Bay next year with the aim of making the Magpies’ NPC squad.

Napier Old Boys Marist flanker Will Tremain is well tackled by Taradale lock Andrew Gardner. Photo / Emma Rodger

“I’ll be aiming for a loosie role as I’m too small for lock at that level,” Fabish said.

“I’m rapt it’s our holidays now so I will be able to attend both of our trainings this week,” he added.

Pirate player-coach and first five-eighths Sheridan Rangihuna again impressed with his tactical kicking and options.

“I thought we plugged the corners well in the first half. I was then happy with our determination to hang on in the second half,” Rangihuna said after the final whistle.

“Making the final is a cool feeling when you consider where the club has come from. It’s massive for the club and it’s a tribute to the 41 players we have used this season.

“We know we have to be at our best to beat Taradale and we will be giving it a crack.”

Along with Fabish, big prop Jarryd Broughton deserves kudos for his 80-minute effort in a pack which had no passengers.

Second five-eighths Luke Russell, centre Anaru Paenga-Morgan and fullback Andrew Tauatevalu were also prominent in the Pirate backline.

Hastings coach Jason Long ranked his team’s first 40 minutes as their worst half of the season.

“But in the second half, we went back to our structures, held on to the ball and played a lot better.”

Second five Jordan Thompson-Dunn was the best of the Hastings backs and captain and blindside flanker Jardine Chung Ching and prop Immanuel Naciva had high workrates in the visiting pack.

While it didn’t take long for the Pirate supporters to switch into party mode, defending champions Taradale Rugby and Sports had more to celebrate at their Tareha Reserve base.

In addition to booking a final berth with their 41-35 semifinal victory over Napier Old Boys Marist (NOBM), the Mighty Maroons were presented with the Black and White Shield for the fifth consecutive year.

This shield is awarded to the Bay’s most successful club across all afternoon grades.

A dominant first half during which the hosts established a 36-7 halftime lead was the key to Taradale’s win.

“We couldn’t have been happier with our first half. The boys were nice and direct. But in the second half we struggled ... our discipline wasn’t flash and NOBM gained some momentum,” Taradale manager Tim Combs said.

Powerful No 8 Mikaele Tapili was again inspirational in the Taradale pack, where second-string hooker Josh Combs made the most of his starting opportunity. Vice-captain and second five Billy Ropiha shone in the winning backline.

Substitute lock Ian Rore had a memorable final quarter in his 50th appearance for the hosts.

“We let ourselves down in the first half. Taradale were really clinical in the first quarter,” NOBM co-coach Matt Wyatt lamented.

“In the second half, we were outstanding and blew them off the park. There’s definitely some good signs for the future in this young squad,” Wyatt said.

Props Pio Mauga and Patrick Teddy and promising 18-year-old No 8 Patrick Mauga provided plenty of grunt in the visiting engine room.

Scores

Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 27 Andrew Tauatevalu (2), Anaru Paenga-Morgan, Luke Russell tries; Sheridan Rangihuna 2 cons, pen. Hastings Rugby and Sports 15 Blake Tresidder, Sione Folau tries; Koby Deacon con, pen. HT: 27-3

Taradale Rugby and Sports 41 Flynn Allen (2), Bethel Malasia, Josh Combs, Kaleb Whakataka, Dylan Ramsay, Hunter Morrison tries; Trinity Spooner-Neera 3 cons. Napier Old Boys Marist 35 Will Tremain (2), Patrick Hedley, Kade Manuel, Sunia Ragede tries; Hedley 5 cons. HT: 36-7.

– This article is provided courtesy of the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union