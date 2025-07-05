Andrea, who named the bar after his grandmother, said he and his wife enjoyed their time in the Bay and “there is never regrets, there is just learning”.

Under their guidance, Teresa Cocktail Bar won a long list of accolades including the Drinks List of the Year Award at the nationwide 2023 Cuisine Good Food Awards.

Earlier this year, Lonely Planet named Napier on its “15 cities with the most tantalising food scenes” giving a special mention to Teresa Cocktail Bar.

Andrea said a tough economy had an impact on the business struggling but he believed there were other issues.

“Yes, there can be a recession. Yes, there can be economic struggle. But I think there is something else.

“I don’t think people are prioritising their social lives and enjoying themselves.

“I think people are a little bit fearful on the spending, and that is fair enough, but we would have stayed if we had had the help and if it was easier for us to create something.”

He said it was also concerning that many people were comfortable buying streaming services, rather than going for a night out.

“They would rather have eight streaming services than go and get a drink and a bite to eat in a local bar.”

He also believed Napier City Council was “too conservative” in trying new things to activate the CBD.

For example, something like a hop-on, hop-off shuttle between Napier, Hastings and Havelock North would be amazing, he said.

Teresa’s spent months fighting the council to use an alleyway two nights a week behind the bar, which was eventually allowed after an article in Hawke’s Bay Today last year.

Andrea said he was concerned more bars would close if more was not done to support hospitality.

After the business was sold, he placed his company Harvest Hospitality into voluntary liquidation.

According to the first liquidator’s report, the company owes almost $40,000 to creditors but has assets (including money in the bank) of almost $15,000 – leaving a deficit of almost $25,000.

Money from the sale of the business will go towards paying those creditors.

He said all employees had been paid and his bar manager remained at the venue under the new owner.

The new owner, Abhiraj Purushan, from Palmerston North, said he was excited to be taking over the venue.

It is his and his wife’s first hospitality business and they are considering moving to Napier.

“I want to be a part of the community and want people to come in and be happy.”

He said he would keep the name and, in time, planned to reopen the cafe at the front of the venue.

The bar is open Wednesday to Saturday from 5pm.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.