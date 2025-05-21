Napier has been labelled one of the world's top foodie destinations by Lonely Planet. Pictured is Central Fire Station's offering. Photo / Hawke's Bay Tourism
International acclaim for the tastes of Hawke’s Bay has surged after Lonely Planet listed Napier among its “15 cities with the most tantalising food scenes”.
The travel magazine didn’t specifically say whether its February list was a ranking, as such, but it had Napier at No 5, preceded only by Asian food paradises Ho Chi Minh City, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, and Lucknow.
The award swept like wildfire through social media on Wednesday and divided opinion.
One commenter suggested the inclusion of Napier might have been an autocorrect mistake for Naples.
That’s part of the story of Napier’s hospitality scene at the moment - new cultures adding vibrancy and different tastes.
On Lonely Planet‘s list it is followed by South American destinations Lima and Belém, European hangouts Palermo, Lyon, Porto and Georgian capital Tbilisi, Bristol, stateside haunts Charleston and Buffalo, and Marrakesh.
Napier was commended by Queensland-based destination editor for Oceania Jessica Lockhart, who spread the wings a bit by giving the first mention to Craggy Range, near Havelock North.
That suggests it’s not just Napier’s foods being celebrated, but all Hawke’s Bay’s.
The full Lonely Planet listing:
“There’s no question that Gatsby would have felt right at home in Napier, New Zealand – and it’s not just because of its well-preserved Art Deco downtown.
“In the Hawke’s Bay region, pleasure is the priority, whether that means sampling the good drop at one of the 80-odd wineries; taking a foodie tour with Juliet Harbutt, one of the world’s leading experts on cheese; or dining at one of its half dozen “hatted” restaurants (NZ’s answer to Michelin stars) including Craggy Range or Pacifica.
“Hawke’s Bay’s long hot summers and fertile soils are to credit for its orchards laden with peaches, figs, kiwis, cherries, peaches and plums.
“There’s more to do here than stuff yourself silly, though – immerse yourself in the culture of Aotearoa (NZ’s Māori language name). Instead of terroir, producers speak of tūrangawaewae, which translates loosely as “a place to stand”.
“Its meaning goes deeper than provenance – it’s also about kaitiakitanga, intergenerational guardianship of the land. In Havelock North, Heretaunga Wine Studio dives into this concept during its immersive multi-sensory tastings, but you’ll feel this sense of place at most establishments.
“At Teresa, a 25-seat speakeasy tucked behind a deli in Napier, bartenders imbue cocktails with endemic ingredients like kawakawa (a herbaceous shrub) and horopito (pepper tree), all served with a side of high drama. (Think: eight-inch-high towers of flavoured foam and popping candy garnishes.) Time your visit for the region’s biggest food festival, F.A.W.C. (Food and Wine Classic), held annually in both the summer and winter.”