But for those in the know about Hawke’s Bay’s epic and burgeoning food scene, it wasn’t a shock at all - just a nice surprise.

Teresa Cocktail Bar owner Andrea Marseglia. Photo / Warren Buckland

Italian chef-turned-bartender Andrea Marseglia hadn’t heard of the review, which mentions his Emerson St Teresa Bar, until Hawke’s Bay Today hit him up.

“Oh wow! What a cool write-up!,” he said, having just returned from Slovakia, where the bar featured at a Mirror Hospitality Expo in Bratislava.

Even the return is a celebration for Marseglia, who received his New Zealand passport on Wednesday, having last week been recognised as a New Zealand citizen in a ceremony in Napier.

That’s part of the story of Napier’s hospitality scene at the moment - new cultures adding vibrancy and different tastes.

Food at Madame Social in Napier. Photo / Hawke's Bay Tourism

On Lonely Planet‘s list it is followed by South American destinations Lima and Belém, European hangouts Palermo, Lyon, Porto and Georgian capital Tbilisi, Bristol, stateside haunts Charleston and Buffalo, and Marrakesh.

Pacifica in Napier, with its iconic bright blue bungalow, gained three hats at the Cuisine Good Food Awards 2024. Pictured is chef Jeremy Rameka with partner/maître d’ Natalie Bulman. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier was commended by Queensland-based destination editor for Oceania Jessica Lockhart, who spread the wings a bit by giving the first mention to Craggy Range, near Havelock North.

That suggests it’s not just Napier’s foods being celebrated, but all Hawke’s Bay’s.

The full Lonely Planet listing:

“There’s no question that Gatsby would have felt right at home in Napier, New Zealand – and it’s not just because of its well-preserved Art Deco downtown.

“In the Hawke’s Bay region, pleasure is the priority, whether that means sampling the good drop at one of the 80-odd wineries; taking a foodie tour with Juliet Harbutt, one of the world’s leading experts on cheese; or dining at one of its half dozen “hatted” restaurants (NZ’s answer to Michelin stars) including Craggy Range or Pacifica.

“Hawke’s Bay’s long hot summers and fertile soils are to credit for its orchards laden with peaches, figs, kiwis, cherries, peaches and plums.

“There’s more to do here than stuff yourself silly, though – immerse yourself in the culture of Aotearoa (NZ’s Māori language name). Instead of terroir, producers speak of tūrangawaewae, which translates loosely as “a place to stand”.

“Its meaning goes deeper than provenance – it’s also about kaitiakitanga, intergenerational guardianship of the land. In Havelock North, Heretaunga Wine Studio dives into this concept during its immersive multi-sensory tastings, but you’ll feel this sense of place at most establishments.

“At Teresa, a 25-seat speakeasy tucked behind a deli in Napier, bartenders imbue cocktails with endemic ingredients like kawakawa (a herbaceous shrub) and horopito (pepper tree), all served with a side of high drama. (Think: eight-inch-high towers of flavoured foam and popping candy garnishes.) Time your visit for the region’s biggest food festival, F.A.W.C. (Food and Wine Classic), held annually in both the summer and winter.”