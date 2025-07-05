TW Property chief executive Terry May (left) and Sam Lee from the TW construction project at the karakia whakawātea and turning of the sod ceremony for the new Woolworths supermarket in Flaxmere, Hastings.

The Hastings suburb of Flaxmere could have two supermarkets operating within a year, with a new Woolworths supermarket now starting construction.

Foodstuffs closed the Flaxmere New World in February 2024, leaving residents with a local supermarket until April 2025, when independent new provider Flaxmere Supermarket opened its doors in the old New World.

On Friday morning, a group of representatives from the Hastings District Council, mana whenua, the Flaxmere community, and TW Property gathered for a karakia whakawātea and turning of the sod ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of the new Woolworths supermarket for the suburb.

The new 3460sq m full-service supermarket will be at the rear of the Flaxmere shopping precinct, bordered by Swansea Rd, Caernarvon Drive, Pam O’Keefe Ave, and Te Ara Moeke. The plans also include a separate retail space and customer car parks.

Mauri stones were brought to the ceremony by local tangata whenua, led by kaumātua Cordry Huata, from the waterways of Te Popo o Tamatea, Ngaruroro, Paritua, Kārewarewa and Te Awa o Te Atua.