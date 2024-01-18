Christopher Luxon speaks to the media after the party retreat speech

Foodstuffs is abandoning the low-income suburb of Flaxmere, announcing it will be closing the doors of its New World supermarket in just over a month.

New World Flaxmere said on social media on Thursday night that the lease for its ageing building in the heart of the suburb was up for renewal in March.

Foodstuffs North Island had made the decision not to take it up, due to the building needing significant refurbishment.

The store will close on February 25. A petition calling on Foodstuffs to change its mind was already circulating with more than 600 signatures by Friday morning.

Foodstuffs had initially vowed to rebuild in Flaxmere.

In 2022, Foodstuffs North Island received resource consent for a New World to be built on a vacant piece of land behind the existing New World Flaxmere.

Flaxmere New World to close after past promises failed to keep building open. Photo / Warren Buckland

The existing supermarket was to be shifted into the new building after completion and have access off Swansea Rd.

The 1900sq m supermarket was going to cost $21 million. But in 2023 Foodstuffs pulled out, citing a changing economic environment.

New World Flaxmere said it would work to support its team and help them into other roles with Pak’nSave, Four Squares, and other New World stores.

Work on the New World Havelock North development continues.