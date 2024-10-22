Cheers to the weekend – top gold winning wines to enjoy

New Zealand Winegrowers Inc. Photo: Melanie Jenkins, Flash Studios

Toast the start of warm-weather catch-ups and relaxed meals with New World’s Top 50 wines for under $25.

When it comes to this time of year, it always feels like it’s been way too long between three-day weekends. Luckily, the days are already getting warmer and longer, and Labour Weekend is just around the corner.

And just in time for easy spring and summer meal planning, New World has announced the winners of its 2024 Wine Awards.

Independent judges have done the hard mahi of tasting 1280 entries to bring New World customers the pick of the bunch – the Top 50 wines priced under $25.

With the tricky bit of finding the best wines done, you can relax knowing any winner you grab ahead of the weekend is worthy of your plans.

Whether you’re after a tasty drop to take on a mini escape, something to share at a barbecue, or a crowd-pleaser for when friends pop around, the New World Wine Awards Top 50 has it. And with every bottle under $25, with gold medallists under $20 and $15 too, the choices are easy on the wallet.

Here are a few of our favourites from the New World Wine Awards Top 50, matched with some fuss-free food ideas for a range of weekend plans.

Prosecco and platters

Light and refreshing prosecco is a great bubbles option for summertime sipping and matching with your favourite platter setup.

The winning Yarra Burn YB Prosecco from our Aussie neighbours has lots of delicious apricot and lovely acidity keeping it fresh, bright and all together delicious.

Prosecco goes with almost anything, but a quick fruit platter heavy on strawberries will bring out the juiciness in the wine. Even if it’s not 25 degrees outside, your spread will bring the desired vibe.

New World Wine Awards winners (L-R): Yarra Burn Prosecco, Matahiwi Estate Pinot Gris, Wairarapa 2023, Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc 2024, Clearview Estate Coastal Chardonnay 2023, Tohu Nelson Rosé 2024 and Trapiche Pure Black Malbec 2022.





Picky bits with pinot gris

The Matahiwi Estate Wairarapa Pinot Gris 2023 is a crowd pleaser with aromas and flavours of rich ripe pears and mango and a hint of musk that adds another dimension.

This wine served with simple crackers and hummus, or even a round of frozen dumplings cooked in the air fryer, makes for a fuss-free afternoon treat alongside your fave book or show.

Chardon-yay for instant dinner

Inspired by the Hawke’s Bay coastal location where it’s grown, the Clearview Estate Coastal Chardonnay 2023 is teeming with bright grapefruit citrus and has a chalky texture that makes it a fantastic food wine.

If you’re grabbing a chilled bottle from the wine aisle, add a hot rotisserie chicken, some fresh buns and a bag of salad and dinner is done. Bon appétit!

Pinknic with rosé

Nothing declares summer is (almost) here quite like rosé. The Tohu Nelson Rosé 2024 is sunshine in a bottle with its beautiful delicate pink colour and juicy raspberry and ripe pear flavours.

Rosé goes with most foods, but if you’re looking for something delicious but easy to toss in the picnic hamper alongside it, grab an assortment of sushi or a few cheeses and a pack of crackers. For an elevated option, try bruschetta topped with prosciutto and ricotta, or soon – a watermelon and feta salad.

Savvy Friday fakeaways

Sauvignon Blanc is quintessentially Kiwi, and the winning Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc 2024 is textbook Marlborough sauv, with concentrated aromas and flavours and a crisp, crunchy acidity that gives the required freshness.

This stunner alongside a Friday fakeaway of oven-cooked fish and salty chips makes for a classic end-of-week meal to ring in the long weekend.

Big reds for gatherings

The Umani Ronchi Podere Montepulciano 2023 is a beautiful Italian red that is juicy and fruit forward with ripe boysenberry flavours. A massive pot of spaghetti bolognese would hit the spot and feed a horde of family and friends, or if that seems like a bit too much effort, a few fresh or frozen pizzas will work just as well.

If ever there was a wine destined to be served at a barbecue, it’s Malbec. Returning to the Top 50, the Trapiche Pure Black Malbec 2022 from Argentina has a chunky palate with dense black fruits, making it a meat lover’s delight. Sausages or burgers chargrilled will make this wine sing. It’s equally delightful with s’mores over the camping fire.

Bubbles and sweets

Something sweet for afters? Brown Brothers Sparkling Moscato 2023 is a light sweet wine with a delicate fizz and toffee apple flavours that should be enjoyed cold, even poured over ice on a sunny afternoon, or try it alongside a sweet dessert.

For more easy food match and meal ideas, and to learn more about New World’s Top 50 wines for under $25, visit newworld.co.nz.