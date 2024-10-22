How one mum saves big on groceries

See how this mum saved close to $50 by shopping at PAK’nSAVE.

Budget-conscious Porirua mum Michelle recently gained proof* that shopping at her local PAK’nSAVE reduced the cost of her typical weekly grocery bill by almost $50.

On September 24, 2024, Michelle was a mystery shopper in the latest ‘Shop-Off’ campaign, which involved conducting comparable shops at PAK’nSAVE Porirua and Woolworths Porirua before comparing the results. The supermarket chain works with an independent mystery shopper agency on the campaign.

The Shop-Off purchases were critically analysed to make sure equivalent products were compared, with pack sizes, weighted products, brand differences and any out-of-stock items all taken into consideration. The team then calculated the price difference between the two supermarkets on the equivalent shops.

Michelle’s bill at PAK’nSAVE Porirua came to $293.47, which was $47.68 less than the Woolworths Porirua total of $341.15.

“I thought it would come to less than Woolworths – that’s why I normally shop at PAK’nSAVE anyway – but it’s hard to know just how much you are saving. The fact it was nearly $50 really surprised me,” says Michelle.

The married mother of two children, aged nine and two, says she usually spends around $300 at the supermarket each week. Michelle describes herself as a careful shopper who pays close attention to specials and prices and will instantly spot when something is a different price to normal.

“I buy reduced-to-clear items if I know I am going to be able to use them straight away, and if I see my yoghurt is on special, I’ll grab a couple.

“You do look at ways you can save money when everything is going up, and trying to cut down on your grocery bill is one of them.”

Michelle says she often buys food in bulk as she thinks it can work out cheaper in the long run, and she freezes perishables like chicken and mince into portions for convenience. “I also get a big bag of potato chips and then bag them into individual portions for the kids for lunch.”

Michelle also looks at ways of making each meal go further. “I will buy canned food like black beans to add to mince dishes to stretch them out. And then whatever is left over, my husband can take to work for lunch the next day.”

Her children get treats like ice cream, but she’ll choose whatever brand is on sale. Nutrition is important, so she’ll stock up on cheaper frozen veges to have on hand.

Michelle shops smart and sometimes buys own brand foods to save money, but will also on occasion pay a little more for something the whole family will enjoy.

Groceries were selected by Michelle to reflect a typical weekly shop for her household. Equivalent (not identical) shops conducted. Weighted products and pack sizes equalized.