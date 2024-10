“It was a very special event for the community,” he said.

But that enthusiasm was tempered by an email received from the Hawkes Bay Regional Council on August 1 saying it wanted to open a conversation about relocating the Pakōwhai Hall because it was exactly where a stopbank was needed to protect vulnerable homes.

“It’s fair to say we were not happy about it,” Reid said.

“It was their engineering solution which they thought would work best ... we didn’t slam the door on them, but it hasn’t gone down well.”

He added that theoretically the hall could be moved, as it had been moved before, but someone would need to “throw enough money at it” for that to happen.

An added issue was that, as these discussions were being conducted, the hall committee was accepting quotes for repairs to the carpark.

Money had come in from the Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Trust and it needed to be spent by the end of September.

Pakōwhai from the air after Gabrielle

Luckily that had been deferred for several months.

Reid said it was a matter of waiting for the next set of plans to come out and see if changes have been made.

He acknowledged nearby homeowners needed more protection with a stopbank, but whether it needed to go through the middle of the hall was another issue altogether.

Those plans, deferred by a month, should be out in November.

Reid said for now the community was happily booking the hall for social events and activities.

- RNZ