Hastings District Council emergency welfare trailers have been filed with emergency equipment and are starting to go out to local communities.

Five community emergency hubs have now been fully established around the Hastings region, equipped with supplies and resilience plans to help rural communities in the event of any future disasters.

All hubs have been kitted out with supplies requested by the communities to meet their individual needs, comprising items such as radios, first aid kits, fuel containers, long-life food, blankets, and more.

The completed hubs are in Tutira, Waikoau, Kaiwaka Tahera, Maraekākaho and Putorino. More hubs are at various stages of completion including at Waiwhare, Sherenden, Matapiro, and Kererū. Other areas that have draft plans for hubs are Moteo Marae, Timi Kara Marae, Dartmoor, Puketapu, Esk, Waimārama, Waipuka/Ocean Beach and Maraetotara.

As part of the project, where rural halls are being used as hubs, Hastings District Council has also facilitated investment in upgrading buildings where needed to ensure they are sound and useable.

Future community hubs have also been identified in urban areas. In addition, supplies such as bedding, towels, and hygiene kits have been procured for the rapid establishment of Civil Defence bases at Hastings Sports Centre and Flaxmere Community Centre, between them able to provide temporary accommodation for more than 500 people.