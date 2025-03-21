“Hastings District Council often refers to the suburb as ‘Fabulous Flaxmere’ and we share that vision for the community’s future.”

He said while there were no immediate plans for change, the company was committed to a programme of enhancements and would work with Hastings District Council to create a long-term master plan for the town centre.

“The master planning process will focus on developing a comprehensive vision for Flaxmere’s town centre, and community input will be sought at the appropriate time,” he said.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says she’s thrilled the 40-plus-year-old shopping centre is back in local ownership, with the new owners just as committed as council to revitalising the complex.

“We’ve been keen to see the shopping centre return to local ownership, and it’s fantastic that TW Property is committed to the bigger picture of Fabulous Flaxmere.”

Hastings ambassador and well-known Flaxmere resident Henare O’Keefe said it was not surprising TW Property had gravitated to Flaxmere.

“Thirty years ago Flaxmere was a beacon in the dark, now it’s a beacon in the light,” O’Keefe said.

“It really should be seen as a template for other low-decile areas in the country. We have gone from meatloaf to caviar.”

Interest in Flaxmere is on the rise, with several new residential developments under way – including a council-led senior housing development, new affordable homes, and a large-format Woolworths supermarket.

TW Property has a contract to purchase the land for the new Woolworths supermarket, which will be leased to the retail giant.

Flaxmere Ward councillor Henry Heke says the purchase is a game-changer for the community.

“We’re on a roll in Pāharakeke, and it’s fantastic to see local investors like TW Property stepping up with both the resources and the commitment to revitalise what has become a tired town centre,” Heke said.

“My vision is for a thriving commercial, retail, and hospitality precinct that rivals some of the best in Hawke’s Bay. There’s no reason why Flaxmere residents shouldn’t enjoy the same high-quality experience you find elsewhere in the region,” he said.

A co-owner of the independent Flaxmere Supermarket in the village shopping centre says it is great news.

Nirav Patel says returning the shopping centre to local owners will be good for business.

“It’s great news, especially as it comes while we are on track to open our doors in April,” Patel said.

“We are really busy at the moment with suppliers arriving every day, stocking shelves and negotiating prices.

“That’s why it’s taking a bit longer than we thought to open. We have been negotiating to buy our stock as cheaply as possible so we can pass that on to our customers.

“It’s hard for families. Money is tight, so our aim is to be comparable to other supermarkets in Hawke’s Bay.”

He said they had a lot of resumes sent to them by locals and they would be starting the hiring and training process soon.

“I’m really excited to open but we still have lots to do. Our aim is April 11 but we need to be fully stocked before we open.”

May said they wanted to hear directly from Flaxmere residents about their aspirations for the town centre before they made any major changes.

“We will be at the Flaxmere Community Day in April and will have a suggestion box available for residents to provide their ideas.”

Originally designed and built in the 1970s, the shopping centre houses more than 20 tenants and has more than 160 car parks.

TW Property is part of TW Group – a locally owned and operated property development, civil construction, and trades company comprising 14 businesses under one umbrella.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.