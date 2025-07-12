Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier: New Four Square and shops planned for Taradale town centre

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Artist impression of the new Taradale Four Square facing Lee Rd. Photo / NCC

Artist impression of the new Taradale Four Square facing Lee Rd. Photo / NCC

A new Four Square supermarket and some new retail buildings are being planned for Taradale town centre.

The existing Taradale Four Square will be knocked down and rebuilt a couple of metres from its current location under the plans.

Taradale Four Square is part of a multi-unit commercial building at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today