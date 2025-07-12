A Hawke’s Bay Regional Council spokeswoman said the skidder was yet to be removed from its steep location.

“The machine is still there, and a plan for removal is still being worked on.”

The skidder (inset) was pushed over a cliff above the Waiau River. Photo / Supplied

The regional council did not have a photograph available to show the challenge that faces them in removing it.

Currently, a police spokesman said, no charges had been laid over the incident and police are continuing their investigation.

The spokesman said police were appealing for information from the public.

The owner of JDS Logging, Daniel Shoaf, told Hawke’s Bay Today last month that it was “really awful” to see the video involving one of his company’s machines.

He did not want to comment further about the incident while police were investigating.

Shoaf said it had been a tough decision to put his company into voluntary liquidation, which was the result of “multiple years of hardship and hard times”.

JDS Logging went into voluntary liquidation owing about $900,000 to creditors, including $46,000 to employees, according to the first liquidator’s report.

The company did have assets and money owed to it, but it was unclear how much money would be recovered to pay company debts, including to employees.

Following the skidder incident, Ngati Pahauwera Development Trust chairman Toro Waaka said local residents were concerned.

“We are concerned about the impact diesel and oil will have on the ecosystem in that part of and downstream of the Waiau River.”

Anyone with information related to the investigation can contact police on 105 and quote file number 250618/9070.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.