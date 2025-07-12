Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay: Logging skidder filmed toppling over cliff near Waiau River still stuck

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

A Hawke's Bay logging company in voluntary liquidation has had its machinery damaged in dramatic circumstances

The question of how to remove a large and badly damaged logging machine that was filmed as it was sent tumbling over a cliff in northern Hawke’s Bay has yet to be answered.

The alleged act of vandalism happened a month ago, on June 11, next to the Waiau River

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today