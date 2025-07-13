While rapt with the manner in which his troops went back-to-back, Taradale coach Namatahi Waa said he and the bulk of the squad will be back again next year to chase a three-peat.

Pouri Rakete-Stones makes another strong surge for Pirates. Photo / Emma Rodger

“That’s definitely the goal but we will celebrate this performance first,” Waa said after being soaked with the traditional bucket of water from squad members.

He heaped kudos on his entire squad but agreed special mention needed to be made of his consistent No 8 Mikaele Tapili and his entire front row of props, Hadlee Hay-Horton, Lolani Faleiva and hooker Josh Combs. Faleiva was playing his 50th match for Taradale since transferring from Napier Old Boys’ Marist (NOBM) in 2019.

Another former NOBM player, flanker Ricky Hayes, scored two tries on his way to tasting Maddison Trophy glory for the second time after receiving a winner’s medal with NOBM in 2019.

“This is a great feeling. The jersey changes but the goal stays the same,” Hayes remarked as he was smothered in congratulatory handshakes.

“We knew it would be an 80-minute game. They had a stacked team but we defended well and held them out ... that’s what finals footy is all about.”

The winning Maroons had huge support from fans and whānau at Saturday's clash on McLean Park. Photo / Emma Rodger

He was referring to the fact Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports had the services of Māori All Blacks prop Pouri Rakete-Stones and fullback Zarn Sullivan, who were both prominent for the runners-up.

Their team was let down by dropped balls at key moments during the final minutes. There were also a couple of occasions when they turned down the opportunity to take easy three-pointers when they were on offer.

On at least three occasions, they were unable to secure the ball at the kickoff after they had scored and Taradale went on to score tries within three phases of stealing possession.

Pirate player-coach and first five-eighth Sheridan Rangihuna praised Taradale’s defensive work during key moments and their ability to hang on to the ball when under pressure.

“They have been strong all year and are a champion team with threats across the park,” Rangihuna said.

“At the same time I’m so proud of our team and club. This team’s journey is just beginning. They will be better for this experience and I’m excited about the growth in this squad and the players who will kick on to the Magpies NPC team.”

Scorers

Taradale Rugby and Sports 47 (Ricky Hayes (2), Josh Combs, Josh Eden-Whaitiri, Trinity Spooner-Neera, Kienan Higgins, Bethel Malasia tries; Spooner-Neera 6 cons), Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 40 (Anaru Paenga-Morgan (2), Pouri Rakete-Stones, Eli Rore, Jehmial Ross, Al Momoisea tries; Zarn Sullivan 5 cons). HT: 28-26.

Other finals

Hepa Paewai Trophy Premier Division One: Central 29 Aotea 19.

Tom Mulligan Cup Division Two: Ōtāne 26 Waipawa 24.

Neil Thimbleby Memorial Trophy Division 2A: Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 22 Maraenui 19.

Ron Parker Memorial Trophy Division Three: Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 22 YMP 17.

Pat Ryan Memorial Trophy Colts: Havelock North 21 Taradale 18.

– Article provided courtesy of the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union