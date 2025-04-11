Flaxmere’s new supermarket is in the former New World building at the Flaxmere Village Shopping Centre. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Alongside everyday grocery essentials, the store stocks a small selection of alcoholic drinks.

“We are going to display just a little to give them a full supermarket feel ... we are not going to be a big bottle shop.”

The new store is operated by Anugrah Ltd, a business funded by Patel and two more stakeholders, Rakeshbhai Patel, and Kavan Prabodhchandra Sonara.

It fills the gap left when New World closed its Flaxmere branch in February 2024, leaving the suburb, home to more than 13,000 people, without a dedicated supermarket for over a year.

Patel says the independent supermarket has stepped in with the mission to provide to the community and create connections.

While the store is exploring more local producers’ partnerships, a local butcher will supply the meat section.

“We haven’t met legitimate [suppliers] who can provide sustainably and consistently ... but we are looking for a few options to have local producers on board,” Patel said.

Flaxmere Supermarket will open with four checkouts and an initial staff of seven locals, with plans to extend as demand grows.

Patel stands proud as the new local store is set to open its doors on Saturday at 7am. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Patel said the community response has already been strong.

“The community is really looking after us. Many of them sent us a message saying that they were available to volunteer in the store to give us a hand.”

On social media, Flaxmere residents have shared their excitement and support for the new shop.

One person commented, “Can’t wait to save some petrol, no more driving into town for a few things anymore.”

Another said the new supermarket shouldn’t be afraid of the Foodstuffs because the community will support them.

“Don’t worry about it,” she wrote.

Patel said while he is concerned about the upcoming competition from a future Woolworths supermarket planned for Flaxmere, he remained optimistic.

“It definitely makes us worried because it’s about the supply chain and product pricing.

“It’s very hard to manage in a certain price range, that’s why we are worried. But I think we can survive in this competition.”

Shelves are fully stocked and ready at Flaxmere’s new supermarket.

For now, Flaxmere Supermarket is the only grocery store in the suburb, and Patel said customers can expect special deals and a welcoming atmosphere, with ice cream as a treat for the children on the opening day.