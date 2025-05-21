His on-field dominance shows a skipper leading by example in the greatest capacity, while aware he had a point to prove after his high-profile off-season transfer.

It’s those traits, says Williams, that create a compelling case for Savea to lead the All Blacks.

“I think Ardie in his own humble way would say, ‘we’ve got a captain’ – but man, what a captain to have [in Savea],” says Williams.

Savea’s elevation of Moana Pasifika into a top-six playoffs contender has justified the biggest off-season move in Super Rugby – leaving his hometown Hurricanes for a franchise who, at the time, were struggling to find their feet.

The All Blacks star‘s presence has lifted those around him, with the likes of Miracle Fai’ilagi, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa and Kyren Taumoefolau taking their games to another level.

His unassailable lead to claim the Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year gong with two regular-season rounds remaining answered the doubters who felt Savea’s play would decline for Moana Pasifika.

The standout campaign has caught the eye of Williams, who was speaking to the Herald ahead of his boxing match against Paul Gallen on July 16 in Sydney.

Williams said he sees Savea as a mover-and-shaker in the New Zealand rugby landscape, particularly for Pasifika.

“I’m in the space now where I see the breakdown from the number of brothers and sisters that we have playing this beautiful game, to the number of brothers and sisters that are in the boardrooms and that are talking about this game.

“If anyone is to make some big changes like that, he’d be one of those guys.”

On the subject of faith, Williams has no doubt that Savea’s Christian values have played a key role in taking the loose forward’s game to new heights.

At a Super franchise deep-rooted in culture and prayer, Williams says Moana Pasifika has given Savea an environment to unashamedly be himself and realise his full potential.

Williams is no stranger to the impact of faith on his professional career, converting to Islam in 2009.

“For us as Polynesians, faith’s a cornerstone of how we live our life. What I love about faith is when you break it down, what does it really stand for? You’re living for something greater than yourself.

“You’re trying to live a life where it’s not just about you; it’s about giving, it’s about empowering, it’s about being selfless.”

Moana Pasifika's captain Ardie Savea is having a sensational Super Rugby Pacific season. Photo / SmartFrame

Williams feels Savea’s faith has given him a strong foundation that’s allowed him to thrive on the field – a true embodiment of playing for his teammates, his family and his culture.

“Society puts us in a space where it’s just us, us, us, me, me, me, how can I climb the social ladder? So, him showcasing that [faith], being proud of that, is powerful because that’s what I believe society is missing, that aspect of living for something greater than yourself.”

It’s that purpose, says Williams, that’s led to Savea having one of the greatest individual campaigns in Super Rugby history.

Elijah Fa’afiu travelled to Sydney with assistance from Manuka Phuel.