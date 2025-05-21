Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby
Updated

Super Rugby Pacific: Sonny Bill Williams applauds Ardie Savea’s standout season

Elijah Fa'afiu
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Sonny Bill Williams (left) has praised Ardie Savea's efforts at Moana Pasifika. Photos / Photosport; SmartFrame

A proud Polynesian who is an icon of their game, who has faced criticism over a groundbreaking move and who has put their faith at the forefront of their career.

Recency bias suggests the description fits Ardie Savea, but that billing could also align with Sonny Bill Williams.

