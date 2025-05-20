In a social media post, Gallen said: “I apologise if you feel like I’ve let you down, but this is about wasting Sonny’s time. Everything is about Sonny. Sonny gets what Sonny wants. You’ve wasted my time the past 10 years.

“I hope you train hard. I’ve still got enough left in me to beat you.”

Part of the negotiation disputes have been around the length of the fight, with Gallen insisting he’s called for 10 three-minute rounds, before eight two-minute rounds were settled on.

The no-show left Williams no choice but to set his agenda for the fight at the press conference.

“When it comes to the past 10 years, he’s always attacked my character. I’ve earned the right to be here. I’m going to smash his face. He’s there to be hit and he’s going to get hit.”

Williams told Newstalk ZB his view on why Gallen stood him up.

“I just see it as him not being the A side, him not being the main character, he didn’t like that at all.”

Despite the brewing animosity, Williams insists he doesn’t hate Gallen.

“[Hate] is a tough word.”

But the former All Black admits the bitterness between the pair means he needs to adjust his state of mind for the bout.

“I get a lot of contentment and solace in how I live my life, and the actions and the environments that I put myself into, so going back into this environment, I needed to do something a little different.

“That’s why I’ve decided to go out of state, that’s why I’ve decided to go outside of my comfort zone.”

Gallen’s no-show is a potential sign of things to come in the eight-week build, with the former rugby league stalwarts set to do what they can to press the other fighter’s buttons.

Former Australian boxing world champion Danny Green – who was on show to promote the bout – summed up Gallen’s absence best.

“This is the beauty of boxing. Anything can happen.”

