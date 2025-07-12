Karen Middlemiss, senior science adviser at DoC, said yellow-bellied sea snakes “are a protected species under the Wildlife Act and it is an offence to harass, harm, kill or keep any part of them”.

“They are highly venomous, and we strongly encourage the public to keep well clear of these animals and not touch them.

“Likewise, dog owners should keep their pets well away from any sea snake discovered at a beach.”

Senior ecologist and consultant herpetologist to the Ministry for Primary Industries, Dylan van Winkel, previously told the Herald it’s not unusual for these types of snakes to wash ashore after heavy storms.

“It is a pelagic species and is a relatively weak swimmer and when not swimming or diving, it drifts passively in surface currents and is frequently found associated with drifting weed and debris.”

Van Winkel says the species requires warmer water for activity and feeding and that snakes that are swept into areas of cold water are subject to cold-shock and distress, reducing their ability to swim. That can lead to beach strandings.

Nearly all specimens recorded in Aotearoa New Zealand are of stranded snakes, many of which come following large storm events, van Winkel said.

DoC advises that if you see a snake:

Stay well away – even if a snake looks docile, it may still be active.

Keep children and dogs at a safe distance.

Call the DoC hotline on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) to report it immediately. Please send in photos and GPS co-ordinates.

