According to DoC, about six to 10 yellow-bellied sea snakes are sighted each year, mostly around the northeast coast of the North Island, though they have been discovered as far south as Cook Strait.

“Beached yellow-bellied sea snakes will almost certainly be dead or dying, as they are entirely pelagic (they cannot live on land). They breed in the tropics and spend a large amount of their lives drifting on the ocean currents.

“They can dive up to 50m for three to four hours, depending on the temperature of the water, and feed on small fishes,” the department’s website said.

“Although they are generally docile, these snakes are highly venomous, so it’s important not to approach or handle them.”

DoC advises that if you see a snake:

– Stay well away – even if it looks docile, it may still be active.

– Keep children and dogs at a safe distance.

– Call the DoC hotline on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) to report it immediately. Please send in photos and GPS co-ordinates.