The rise of the Irish has thrown traditional rivalries off course. England coach Steve Borthwick seems like a genuine bloke, unlike his manipulative and incredibly annoying predecessor Eddie Jones.

There have been no jersey colour stunts from the tourists, no dwarf chucking controversy, no annoyances to wind our fragile egos up.

We’ve got over the unhealthy Wayne Barnes obsession (I think).

Having a couple of Kiwis in the England squad reduces the toff image.

Borthwick has bothered to turn up, unlike one previous coach Martin Johnson.

We’ve got more used to the thought of losing (kind of) after Fozzie’s reign.

And the All Blacks won, just, luckily, in Dunedin.

Yes. Good old Brian Moore is trying to stir things up - the former test hooker is pointing a finger at the All Blacks scrum, and Ethan de Groot in particular. But no one is taking much notice...(although we’ll find out if the match officials have been influenced).

A recent NZME poll did confirm, overwhelmingly, that England are still the rugby opponents we hate losing to most.

So what is it with this little tour?

Perhaps - most unwisely - this England team wasn’t seen as a threat.

If the Red Rose threatens the All Blacks’ Eden Park record the old enmity will quickly reappear.

And if England can sort out their scrum, they should be in the hunt on Saturday night.

The All Blacks were grossly underprepared for the first test meaning judgements about the opening 2024 effort have been justifiably muted.

Eden Park is the logical place for Robertson to take a leaf out of the Blues’ playbook and demand more direct running from his forwards, to nullify England’s superb up-and-in defence which was so prevalent in Dunedin.

But if there is another shabby All Blacks display, Robertson’s aura will take a little hit.

Whatever the outcome, the new coach made the post-test TV interview compulsory to watch after his effort to untangle the first test tactics.

Yes, Scott Robertson is already the breath of fresh air many of us hoped he would be. Witnessing him in action after a loss will be fascinating.

Coverage: Sky

From turgid England to potential champions

Euro 2024 football final Spain v England, Monday 7am

Check out football’s new superstar Lamine Yamal, whose wonder goal for Spain helped knock out World Cup finalists France.

Yamal, who became the youngest goalscorer at a major men’s tournament, turns 17 a day before this final in Berlin.

This is a great final matchup, helped by the longstanding worldwide fascination with English football and the new one with Yamal.

Hopefully, the game is not tainted by awful decisions like the penalty awarded to England veteran Harry Kane against Holland.

Sparkling Spain will be favourites, but previously turgid England showed signs of interesting life against the Dutch.

Coverage: TVNZ+ and Duke

Terrible timing for San Francisco showdown

Sail GP final, Sunday and Monday from 9.30am

Peter Burling’s Kiwi outfit will try to end Australia’s domination of the title on Monday morning, which is not exactly prime time.

But the San Francisco showdown - live on ThreeNow (Sunday and Monday from 9.30am) - will be given the delayed treatment on channel Three at 4.30pm.

New Zealand have a big lead in this year’s series. Australia should join them in Monday’s $3.3m winner-takes-all final, along with Spain or France.

Belts on the line

Andrei Mikhailovich v Janibek Alimkhanuly, from noon Sunday.

The Auckland middleweight goes for two world belts against Khazikstan fighter Alimkhanuly in Las Vegas. It could be worth the price, or maybe not.

Coverage: Sky ($39.95)

Warriors watch for Origin decider

State of Origin rugby league decider, Wednesday 10.05pm

Warriors fans will pray Mitch Barnett and Kurt Capewell emerge unscathed as New South Wales go for another blitz against Queensland. The injury-ravaged Warriors’ playoff hopes are on a knife edge - the two forwards may need to back up two days later in Canberra, as crazy as that seems, because desperate times require desperate measures.

Back to the State of Origin. If the scores are close in the final quarter, the Maroons will be tough to hold out at their wonderful Suncorp Stadium.

Coverage: Sky







