Racing yacht runs aground at Lyttelton days before Sail GP regatta

The Government considers private investors to build more Kiwi schools, how much Chateau Tongariro is costing taxpayers to sit empty and why Tauranga’s been labelled the country’s most ‘unaffordable city’ in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

A 12m racing yacht has beached in Lyttelton Harbour days before Christchurch hosts the glitzy international Sail GP regatta.

The Harbourmaster’s Office at Environment Canterbury said it was notified of a recreational vessel aground near Pāua-o-Hinekotau Head, west of Te Waipapa/Diamond Harbour on Wednesday evening.

The racing yacht remains aground at the base of a cliff with difficult access by foot. Photo / George Heard

“All five crew were rescued by the Coastguard and returned safely to Lyttelton [on Wednesday] night,” said Environment Canterbury’s regional on-scene commander, Emma Parr.

The racing yacht remains aground at the base of a cliff with difficult access by foot.

The yacht has 15 litres of diesel on board, in sealed tanks, but Parr says the risk of environmental damage from its grounding is low.

“Weather conditions are not favourable today, which means that a safe recovery attempt may not be possible prior to SailGP,” she said.

Around 22,000 people are expected to flock to Lyttelton over this weekend to watch the Sail GP event.

Around 22,000 people are expected to flock to Lyttelton over this weekend to watch the Sail GP event. Photo / Ricardo Pinto

Lyttelton Port was closed overnight as a precaution due to the vessel being unsecured and the potential of floating debris.

The yacht has 15 litres of diesel onboard, in sealed tanks, Photo / George Heard

“The yacht has remained in the same position but is significantly damaged. It is now secure via ropes to the shore,” she said.

Environment Canterbury says it’s monitoring the situation closely and working with the owner, insurers and salvors to collect debris as required.

“There may be loose debris under the surface of the water. We are asking the public to stay well clear of this operational area,” Parr said.

The international sailing competition set for Lyttelton Habour this weekend, SailGP, will still go ahead as planned.

The grounding comes after a clam fishing trawler ran aground on Waikuku Beach on Monday.

Maritime NZ sent investigations staff to the scene to start inquiries. The investigation into the grounding is ongoing.

The Herald understands the boat has since been moved back into the water without any damage.