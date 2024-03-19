A fishing vessel has run aground at Waikuku Beach north of Christchurch, sparking an investigation. Photo / George Heard

A fishing vessel has run aground at Waikuku Beach north of Christchurch, sparking an investigation. Photo / George Heard

An investigation has been launched after a clam fishing trawler ran aground on a North Canterbury in the early hours of this morning.

The 13m Stormcat is beached at Waikuku Beach about 30km north of Christchurch.

A Maritime NZ spokesperson confirmed that a “clam boat grounded at about 1.30am on March 19”.

“Those on board were able to safely get off,” the spokesperson said.

“This morning, Maritime NZ sent investigations staff to the scene to start inquiries. The investigation into the grounding is ongoing.”

Photo / George Heard

Images captured by a Herald photographer show the vessel beached with crew members on board.

One crew member can be seen on the deck on a cellphone.

A crew member has remained on the vessel. Photo / George Heard

The Herald understands the boat is owned by Cloudy Bay Clams, a company that harvests surf clams along the coast of New Zealand.

“Cloudy Bay has successfully undergone both their fishery and chain of custody audits and now carry ‘Friend of the Sea’, an international sustainability seal of approval, for our surf clams,” the company website says.

The vessel remains beached nearly 12 hours after running aground. Photo / George Heard

Cloudy Bay Clams managing director Isaac Piper told the Herald: “At around 1am the skipper wrapped up a rope and a hose.”

“He made the right decision rather than panicking to shut down, let it rest on the beach, clear everything and then when the tide comes in, pull it back off.”

Piper said the crews stayed on the boat overnight and were able to get off safely.

“There’s no damage to the boat, there’s nothing.”

“He made exactly the right decision rather than panicking and putting people at risk and risking gear.”

“The purpose-built boats are designed to be able to sit on the beach,” Piper said.

He confirmed his team has organised to tow the boat off the beach tonight and is confident the vessel will be fully operational.