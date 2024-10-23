Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing / America's Cup

America’s Cup: Why Valencia makes sense as host of 38th America’s Cup - Paul Lewis

Paul Lewis
By
Sports columnist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Auckland's Mayor voices concerns over America's Cup costs. Gaza sees rising casualties. King Charles visits Australia. Stay updated with key stories from around the world.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Emirates Team New Zealand was surprised by the turnout and enthusiasm of Kiwi supporters in Barcelona.
  • Valencia is a strong contender to host the 38th America’s Cup in 2027, potentially saving costs.
  • Barcelona faces challenges from new city government and protests against tourism, affecting its hosting prospects.

Paul Lewis is a veteran sports journalist who has written four books and covered Rugby World Cups, America’s Cups, Olympic and Commonwealth Games and more.

OPINION

If you’re the betting kind, maybe place a few bucks on the 38th America’s Cup being sailed in Valencia

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from America's Cup

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from America's Cup