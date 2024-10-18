Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing / America's Cup

America’s Cup: Why Team New Zealand’s campaign over Ineos Britannia is still on track - Paul Lewis

Paul Lewis
By
Sports columnist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
The Green Party vote to use 'waka-jumping legislation to oust Darleen Tana from Parliament and Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar killed. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AFP

THREE KEY FACTS

  • After going down 4-0 early in the America’s Cup match, Ineos Britannia struck back yesterday to cut the deficit in half.
  • The start of the race is crucial in this yacht class due to the impact of dirty air and the difficulty of overtaking on a narrow course.
  • Racing continues tomorrow morning (NZT).

Paul Lewis is a veteran sports journalist who has written four books and covered Rugby World Cups, America’s Cups, Olympic and Commonwealth Games and more.

OPINION

Fear not, New Zealand. America’s Cup Barcelona 2024 will not be like America’s Cup 2013 in San Francisco when the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from America's Cup

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from America's Cup