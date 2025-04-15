Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing / America's Cup

America’s Cup: Team NZ CEO Grant Dalton on search for host venue; Auckland’s chances of hosting a preliminary regatta

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Grant Dalton and Team NZ won their third-straight America's Cup in Barcelona last year. Photo / Photosport

Grant Dalton and Team NZ won their third-straight America's Cup in Barcelona last year. Photo / Photosport

Clarity is getting closer in the new cycle of the America’s Cup.

Emirates Team New Zealand and America’s Cup Event chief executive Grant Dalton flew to Europe late last week for more meetings with potential hosts as he looks to lock in a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from America's Cup

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from America's Cup