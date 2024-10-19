As Team New Zealand celebrated successfully defending the America’s Cup in Barcelona, the foundations for the 38th edition of the Cup were being laid.
Team New Zealand chief operating officer Kevin Shoebridge confirmed a challenge had been accepted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron for the next edition of the Cup, meaning there is already an official Challenger of Record.
While it has been suggested Team NZ and Great Britain’s Royal Yacht Squadron will work together again in the next edition, Shoebridge would not confirm who the challenge had come from.
“We’ve accepted a challenge this afternoon, but we’ll leave that for a separate announcement.”
The Barcelona edition was another feather in the cap of a team who continue to set the benchmark at the highest level of the sport, both in terms of their performance and in the event itself.
Thousands would line the dock each day to watch Team NZ head out onto the course, led by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei aboard their waka Te Kawau. It was a touch well-received by fans on the ground, and brought a touch of New Zealand to a team looking to defend their title more than 19,000km from home.
“Wins always feel fantastic, but it was particularly nice to get this level of interest in a different country on the Mediterranean.”
In the second generation of the AC75 foiling monohull, the sailing itself was entertaining, with the Barcelona breeze and the waves presenting plenty of challenges for the teams.
In what Team NZ often referred to as the strongest group of challengers for some time, racing was tight but ultimately the Kiwis managed to tighten their grip on the Auld Mug.
New Zealand remains just one of four nations to every win the America’s Cup, alongside the United States, Australia and Switzerland.
For Shoebridge, it was his 10th campaign – he was inducted into the America’s Cup hall of fame earlier this month – and he has been an integral part of all five of Team New Zealand’s victories.
Reflecting immediately after their win in Barcelona, Shoebridge said the current incarnation of the team might be the best yet.
“I think the team itself is stronger now than it’s ever been,” he said.
“We’ve always made a point as each campaign goes by that we know we have to improve and get better, and we have to do that same again now. There are a lot of strong teams out there and we’re going to have to sit down over the next few months and figure out what the next move is and how we’re going to continue to improve.