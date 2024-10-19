As for where the next Cup might be held, he said there had been some conversations but no decisions made about that at this stage.

“Hopefully in the next week or two we’ll put out a timetable on when decisions like that will be made.”

For now, Team NZ will revel in the glow of a third-straight Cup win as they became the first team in the history of the regatta to achieve the feat.

The Barcelona edition was another feather in the cap of a team who continue to set the benchmark at the highest level of the sport, both in terms of their performance and in the event itself.

Thousands would line the dock each day to watch Team NZ head out onto the course, led by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei aboard their waka Te Kawau. It was a touch well-received by fans on the ground, and brought a touch of New Zealand to a team looking to defend their title more than 19,000km from home.

Fans lined up to watch Emirates Team New Zealand dock out each day. Photo / Georgia Schofield, Photosport

“Wins always feel fantastic, but it was particularly nice to get this level of interest in a different country on the Mediterranean.”

In the second generation of the AC75 foiling monohull, the sailing itself was entertaining, with the Barcelona breeze and the waves presenting plenty of challenges for the teams.

In what Team NZ often referred to as the strongest group of challengers for some time, racing was tight but ultimately the Kiwis managed to tighten their grip on the Auld Mug.

New Zealand remains just one of four nations to every win the America’s Cup, alongside the United States, Australia and Switzerland.

For Shoebridge, it was his 10th campaign – he was inducted into the America’s Cup hall of fame earlier this month – and he has been an integral part of all five of Team New Zealand’s victories.

Reflecting immediately after their win in Barcelona, Shoebridge said the current incarnation of the team might be the best yet.

“I think the team itself is stronger now than it’s ever been,” he said.

“We’ve always made a point as each campaign goes by that we know we have to improve and get better, and we have to do that same again now. There are a lot of strong teams out there and we’re going to have to sit down over the next few months and figure out what the next move is and how we’re going to continue to improve.

“We haven’t thought past today. It’s the old ‘one race at a time’ thing and we’ll figure that out before we leave at the end of the month.”

America’s Cup match results

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 41s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 27s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 52s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 23s

Ineos Britannia beat Emirates Team New Zealand by 1m 18s

Ineos Britannia beat Emirates Team New Zealand by 7s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 1m 13s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 55s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 37s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia 7-2 in the best-of-13 series

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.