By Christopher Reive in Barcelona
If you’re planning on getting up in the early hours of Sunday morning with hopes of seeing Team New Zealand close out the America’s Cup, brew your coffee strong.
After a day of great racing conditions saw the Kiwi crew bag another two races and move to match point in their best-of-13 series against Ineos Britannia, Sunday morning’s forecast is not quite so reliable.
In his daily media briefing in Barcelona tonight, regatta director Iain Murray indicated there could be a long wait for racing – with the key moment of the day in terms of the building breeze likely being 90 minutes after the scheduled 1.10am start time.
“It’s showing a glimpse of life, and that’s a building southerly sea breeze. There’s not much driving it today; it’s cold outside, there’s no gradient breeze, so it’s a sea breeze trying to develop really all on its own in isolation,” Murray said.