“Probably a critical time for us is around 3.30pm (2.30am NZ) as to whether we have gotten away at that time. I’m sure we’re going to have wind, but can we satisfy the wind limit?

“It’s going to be one of those days where we go out there fingers crossed and hope we get away on time. I think we’re looking for the sun to come out and warm up, and hopefully this sea breeze will get some strength and build on itself by itself.”

Sunday morning’s forecast does look more promising than Monday’s, where the wind is expected to die away completely before it builds again for Tuesday morning – the last day of the Cup window before a week of reserve days come into play.

It’s the latest storyline to come from the Barcelona weather – and is similar to the final day of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series, where a delay was expected early in the day but instead racing got underway as scheduled as Ineos Britannia eliminated Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

“We’ll be ready for anything,” Team NZ starboard flight controller Andy Maloney said.

“The weekend looks really light and we’ll be hoping to get some racing in.”

