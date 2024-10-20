Team NZ chief executive Grant Dalton says hosting the next series here was 'not off the table' and never has been. Photo / Michael Craig

Mayor of Auckland Wayne Brown said a return to Auckland would be welcomed.

Former prime minister and patron to Emirates Team NZ Helen Clark, meanwhile, appeared buoyant after the weekend’s victory on the prospect of Auckland hosting the cup again.

But Clark said power brokers would need to “step up” with realistic funding. She believed hosting was viable so long as the procrastination and arguments often surrounding the event could be put aside.

“Kiwis love winning and seeing a successful event at home. We can do that really well, but we have to invest to get it,” she said.

Team NZ boss Grant Dalton with former PM and team patron Helen Clark, who is very supportive of hosting next series here. Photo / Emirates Team NZ

However, Team NZ’s principal and long-time backer, Canadian billionaire Matte de Nora, told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that if the next series is held within two years, it would either stay in Barcelona, Spain or go to the Middle East.

“The Middle East is ready in two years. Barcelona already is. If we were to return to New Zealand, however, and it is a scenario, two years are not enough,” de Nora said.

He said countries in the Gulf had particular appeal for hosting the America’s Cup. Saudi Arabia would loom as a potential destination, having hosted the preliminary regatta for the 37th edition of the America’s Cup.

Brown also said Auckland Council had no money to put towards hosting. He said the council would need a hotel bed levy which would require the Government to make law changes, RNZ reported.

Government minister and Act Party leader David Seymour said it was not the Government’s role to bankroll or support the America’s Cup.

“I think if you look at where the government finances are at, especially in regards to trying to get roads built, hospitals, core infrastructure for cities, I think it’s a pretty challenging task to say hosting a yacht race should be on the priority list,” he told RNZ.

Bishop said any Government support would need to demonstrate “a clear value for money and economic benefits”.

